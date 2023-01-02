These Flight Attendant-approved Outlet Adapters Are ‘Essential’ for International Travel — and They’re on Sale

One thing you must think about when traveling to a new country is how you’re going to charge your phone, laptop, hair tool, and other devices. It might sound trivial, but if you don’t plan ahead, your chargers simply won’t fit into the ports your destination has available and you’ll be off-grid until you track down a compatible charger. The good news is, a set of the Amazon Choice Vintar International Power Adapters is on sale for as little as $17, and after earning more than 8,500 perfect ratings, travelers are calling it a “lifesaver.”

This two-pack of outlet adapters features four charging ports each, with two USB slots and two traditional American outlets. Ideal for European travel, the adapters are suitable for up to 3750 watts, allowing you to efficiently charge four devices at once. One thing to note is that this charger is not suitable for use in the UK, Ireland, or Scotland.

To buy: amazon.com, $17 (originally $22)

With a lightweight and compact design, these portable cubes are easily tucked into your carry-on for convenient access once you arrive at your destination. Fitted with an LED indicator, the device will let you know when the power is on or off, and also offers a Type C plug format, making it compatible with a wide range of EU country outlets.

Flight attendants and frequent fliers alike swear by this adapter for their trips, with one customer sharing, “I am an international flight attendant and these have come in handy when I am sent to Europe,” adding, “One is more than enough [but] getting the second outlet is definitely worth the cost.” Another shopper traveling Europe revealed, “We loved that it had two extra USB slots so we could charge everything we needed.” Even further, one other traveler went as far as to call the outlet an “essential item for European travel.”

To buy: amazon.com, $21 with on site coupon (originally $27)

If you’re going to be staying in accommodation with minimal plug options, travelers swear this is also a great option to give yourself more space to charge your devices. One customer wrote that they “had to have this” for their last cruise because “the room only had one plug in the cabin” and “one plug is never enough.” Another added that it’s “perfect for travel to any country that uses a C plug,” noting, “in the airport they will charge you $30 for a single adapter with one USB port.”

Traveling with a variety of electronic devices and a multitude of people can also make for a tricky situation with outlets, but shoppers swear by these adapters to remedy the issue. One customer noted that they were “perfect for our trip to Iceland. Especially with all the phones, cameras, and other tech gear we needed to plug in,” adding, “[the] multipack came in great for the six others traveling with us.”

Making sure you have the proper technology and gadgets for your travels is essential to improving your overall experience, and these flight attendant-loved adapters should be one of the first things you grab when preparing to head to Europe. Right now, the two-pack is on sale for 25 percent off, or grab a pack of three adapters for just $21.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $17.

