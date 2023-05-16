I’m a First-time Pickleball Player, and Amazon’s No. 1 Best-selling Paddle Set Took the Stress Out of Learning

Pickleball is undoubtedly one of the fastest growing sports in the world. While it has actually been around (and beloved) for years, the sport has now taken off with an audience of people, young and old, looking for an accessible sport that plays into their adventurous spirit while still being fun and beginner-friendly — which is exactly why it caught my eye.

If there’s one thing you should know about me, it’s that throughout my life I’ve tried my hand at nearly every sport under the sun. I took tennis lessons for years with minimal improvement, sprained my ankle the first time I played basketball, and quit lacrosse after one season because I was afraid of getting hit in the head. That being said, I am incredibly competitive, so when I got my hands on the best-selling Vinsguir Pickleball Paddle Set, I was excited to see if I’d finally found a sport I would excel at. And even if that was not the case, the set is now on sale for 20 percent off at Amazon, so it would hardly be a loss.

As a pickleball beginner with very limited knowledge of the sport, it was important for me that the paddles were both comfortable to hold and easy to use while I adjusted. Thankfully, they delivered just that when I took to the courts with my brother on an especially toasty spring day earlier this month.

Specifically designed with beginners in mind, these paddles are made with a high-quality fiberglass face that not only allows for a powerful hit, but also feels incredibly controlled as well. The inside of the paddle features a high-density honeycomb design that reduces vibrations when the ball makes contact, effectively limiting common injuries such as tennis elbow, while supporting comfortable gameplay.

The first thing I noticed was that the paddle felt surprisingly lightweight in my hand at 7.8 ounces, and is made with a wider face that sits at 10.63 inches by 8.07 inches by 0.47 inches so there was ample space to make contact with the ball as I picked up the game. These paddles are also approved by USA Pickleball, so if I ever become more advanced in the sport, I could continue to use them for tournament play. Not to mention the grip is made with a reinforced rubber ring and a sweat absorbent, cushioned material that feels natural to hold — even after a lengthy game.

In total, the set comes with two durable paddles, two balls with 26 holes which are designed for indoor use, two balls with 40 holes for outdoor use, as well as a handy bag to hold your gear (with enough space for a water bottle). That way, even if you’re a beginner like me, you can trust that this $40 set comes with everything you need to succeed.

Although I went into this endeavor with several years of tennis lessons in my back pocket, I was impressed with how smoothly I picked up the sport after not having held a racket in more than 10 years. The cushioned grip was especially comfortable to hold and maneuver as I raced around the court, and the face of these paddles felt easier to control than I anticipated. I was impressed with the ease at which my poor hand-eye coordination was overcome due to the size of the paddle face, and there were only a handful of instances when the ball went rogue and interrupted the game next to us.

Since it was a warm day when we played, I expected to experience sweaty hands that would make the racket difficult to hold onto, but I found that the breathable grip surrounding the handle was not only well-cushioned, but also effective at staving off slippage. I’m also admittedly a sucker for a good bag, and the pack that houses the entire set is surprisingly spacious and able to hold the entirety of our gear alongside a water bottle. It even came affixed with an adjustable strap that was especially convenient when I traveled with it for an extended weekend at my parent’s house.

To say I went into my pickleball adventure with the expectation that I would dominate the courts would be a massive overstatement, but I can confirm that the comfortablity and lightweight design of the Vinsguir Pickleball Paddles Set certainly made it a much smoother experience than I initially thought. While I’m not planning on taking on any tournaments in the near future, this set has proven itself to be an excellent source of fun over the last month, and is both easy to use and convenient to travel with. It’s no wonder the set has earned more than 3,000 five-star ratings at Amazon.

Right now, the best-selling set is on sale at Amazon for just $40, so whether you have dreams of becoming a pickleball champion or are simply looking for a fun and active way to spend your time during vacation, you’ll be in good hands — beginner approved.

