My Picky Husband Says the Swimsuit Brand Worn by Leonardo DiCaprio Makes the ‘Most Comfortable Trunks Ever’

To call my husband picky might be the understatement of the year. He has his own — admittedly solid — taste in clothes, but is quite discerning when it comes to what he actually wants to wear and is willing to add to his closet. So when he had the chance to test a swimsuit made by a French brand that both Leonardo Dicaprio and Mark Wahlberg have worn, his fashion Spidey senses perked up.

After trying on a turtle-printed pair of aqua blue Vilebrequin shorts at home, he walked around our apartment and said they didn’t feel like the slightly plastic-y, often swish-y material he’s come to expect from men’s swim shorts and that these were the “most comfortable trunks ever.” He added that the soft, comfortable fabric instead had a nice stretch to it that made the suit feel more like a pair of regular shorts he’d wear on a summer day — which is what inevitably happened.

The fact that these shorts are so comfortable, versatile, and durable — I have a feeling they will last years — definitely justifies the price tag to match the quality. But fortunately, we have an exclusive discount code for T+L readers, VBQSWIM23, that will nab new shoppers 15 percent off just in time for swimsuit season. Whether you’re headed to St. Tropez or your local shoreline, you’re bound to feel comfortable and stylish.

To buy: vilebrequin.com, $264 with code VBQSWIM23 (originally $310)

As an added bonus to the obvious comfort and European style, this celeb-loved brand has a focus on sustainability. As of 2021, Vilebrequin’s collection features 50 percent recyclable materials, a figure the brand says it’s striving to increase to 80 percent by the end of this year. Each garment is also largely handmade and constructed without huge warehouse machinery, making every swimsuit a 32-step process that’s handled with attention to detail — and it shows.

All of this focus on each pair of shorts was so evident to my husband in how relaxed he felt wearing them after they quickly dried off soon after emerging from the pool, that he forgot he was even wearing a swimsuit when we decided to grab a bite later that afternoon.

Plenty of five-star reviews from happy shoppers back this all up. Several said that the suit is “fantastic,” “excellent,” and “perfect.” One person wrote that “like most things in life, you get what you pay for” and added that these trunks are “a superb product.” And another reviewer agreed, adding that this is a “high-quality product.”

Past the men’s shorts, Vilebrequin also makes women’s two- and one-piece swimsuits, dresses, beach shorts, coverups, and more — and everything is up for grabs for less with our code. If you’re in need of a new swimsuit or in the mood to treat yourself to something special, keep scrolling for more of our favorites from Vilebrequin’s summer-ready options, and don’t forget to enter VBQSWIM23 at checkout for 15 percent off.

