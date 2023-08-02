Travelers Say They Have ‘Never Been So Comfy and Sand-free’ After Wearing These $7 Water Shoes

They “dry very quickly” and are a “must for ocean activities.”

By
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman is an experienced journalist, with bylines in mindbodygreen, Women's Health, and SheFinds. Always looking for ways to make life easier, she covers commerce content within the travel vertical.
Published on August 2, 2023 06:00PM EDT

Water Shoes Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Tyler Roeland

We’ll admit it, water shoes are not necessarily the most glamorous things to pack for the beach or a day out on the boat. However, when it comes to summertime activities that involve slick or uneven surfaces, they can be a great safety measure that will keep you comfortable and allow you to enjoy your day. 

If you’ve been in the market for a simple pair of shoes to throw into your bag for a little extra grip without breaking the bank, the best-selling Vifuur Water Sports Shoes are currently on sale at Amazon for as little as $7. Travelers even like them so much that they’re wearing them as their everyday walking shoes.

Amazon VIFUUR Water Sports Shoes Black

Amazon

For rafting, paddle boarding, boating, and nearly any other water activity you may test out this summer, these synthetic shoes are the perfect companion for keeping you and your feet safe. These convenient shoes are designed to easily slip on and off when you’re in a hurry, boasting a comfortable sock-like feel that never causes chafing or other irritation that’s common with wet material. They also come in unisex sizes ranging from 3 to 12, with 43 bold patterns and colors to choose from.

These water shoes are breathable and quick-drying which makes them excellent for packing into your bag at the end of the day, and stretchy uppers improve the ease of wear as well. The highlight of these shoes, however, is the rubber outsole which will provide the added grip you need to stay safe on slippery surfaces such as rocks and the deck of a boat, limiting injury where possible.

Amazon VIFUUR Water Sports Shoes Ocean

Amazon

These best-selling shoes have secured a spot as a summer staple, with more than 87,600 shoppers awarding them with a five-star rating at Amazon. One shopper dubbed the lightweight shoes a “must for ocean adventures,” explaining that they “dry very quickly.” In fact, they even like them so much that the shoes have traveled along “on vacation to Mexico four to five times and have held up.” 

Meanwhile, another traveler revealed that these shoes “saved” them while vacationing in Jamaica because while they “originally bought these for water activities,” they were “so soft and comfy” that they quickly became their “daily walking shoe.” In fact, they even swore that they “will always take these on vacation now.” And yet another shopper noted that their feet have “never been so comfortable and sand-free” than while wearing these shoes, adding that they were not “burnt or cut up by broken shells” while traversing the beach. 

Amazon VIFUUR Water Sports Shoes Blue

Amazon

Slippery boat decks, rough sand, and uneven rocks all make for potential hazards during your summer travels, and a good pair of lightweight yet sturdy water shoes will keep you protected from harm so you can enjoy your seaside adventures with care. Right now, the best-selling Vifuur Water Sports Shoes are on sale starting at just $7 at Amazon, bringing a peaceful and safe beach vacation well within reach at an affordable price.

Still keeping your options open? Keep reading to find more top-rated water shoes on sale at Amazon right now.

More Water Shoes on Sale at Amazon

Simari Water Shoes

Amazon SIMARI Water Shoes

Amazon

Ubfen Water Shoes

Amazon UBFEN Mens Womens Water Shoes

Amazon

Metog Water Shoes

Amazon Metog Men Women Water Shoes

Amazon

Maxome Water Shoes

Amazon Maxome Water Shoes

Amazon

At the time of publishing, the price started at $7. 

