If you’re heading to the British Virgin Islands anytime soon, you’ll want to add The Baths National Park to your itinerary. The 7-acre park is on the North Shore of Virgin Gorda, one of the four main islands that make up the BVI. While the park boasts stunning views, and beautiful beaches, there’s a secret hidden inside that make it a must-see destination: The Baths.

The geological wonder can be found tucked behind massive boulders that line the white-sand beaches of the island. Once there, you’ll find secluded sea pools separated by towering granite rock—up to 40 feet in diameter—filled with crystal clear water.