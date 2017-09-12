This Onesie Sleeping Bag Is the Camping Gear of Your Dreams (Video)

Imagine being able to wear your pajamas every day for the rest of your life.

Now, take that fantasy to the next level and imagine being able to wear your entire bed everyday for the rest of your life. This sleeping bag is basically the all-in-one wardrobe you’ve been dreaming about.

The Selk’bag, a sleeping bag equipped with arms and legs, is not only super comfortable, it’s also super convenient for campers who want to travel light.

According to the Selk’bag website, the product gets its name from the Selk'nam natives of Tierra del Fuego, Chile, a “nomadic people who dressed sparingly despite the cold climate of Patagonia.”

The wearable bag allows you to not just sleep comfortably, but also have free use of your body to do whatever you please, whether it’s hiking in the woods, cooking by the campfire, or even staying warm while playing video games in your basement.

Original designs come in bright, solid colors for $169 per adult-sized bag, and they also come in a lighter material for $99. The company makes camouflage-colored bags and Star Wars-themed designs and everything also comes in kids' sizes. Prices vary based on design.

Each original design bag can protect you against temperatures as low at 37 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the product website. Other designs are lighter and, therefore, less protective, but still keep wearers cozy in cool temperatures. The Selk’bag website offers a handy comparison guide to help you choose the best design for your needs.