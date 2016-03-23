Videos + Travel Tips

Sometimes you need to see it to believe it. Whether it’s the unforgettable blues and whites of Santorini shot from above, or an incredible snowboarding stunt as captured by a GoPro — the scope of a place, and its possibilities, are best captured by video. Combining Travel + Leisure’s signature flair for travel tips and expertise with the visual power of video, T+L writers and editors show readers how to best pack a suitcase, explain why airplane cabins look the way they do, and explore the twisting cobblestone streets of a historic village in Portugal. Whether you are looking for inspiration or answers, we have the travel tips (and accompanying video) for you.Watch Travel + Leisure interview experts and celebrities on the science and art of travel, whether it’s Bill Nye on travel economics or James Cameron on his favorite place to vacation.Follow along video tours of Singapore or admire drone footage of the Serengeti.Meanwhile, our how-to videos will help illustrate the best ways to roll clothes or pack your best hats.Take a break from your workday with footage of Iceland’s waterfalls or Thailand’s islands. Learn seven quirky facts about Rio de Janeiro, or discover the top five things to do in Santa Barbara. Watch the skateboarders of London’s South Bank, or the surfers of Oahu. Check out something goofy (like daredevils in lederhosen riding oxen in Bavaria), or thrilling: an acrobat vaulting across the rooftops of Paris, for example.Our exclusive videos can even help you find the year’s most affordable destinations, or see just much a first class ticket buys.It’s easier than ever for travelers to both make and watch videos on the road. Whether we’re telling a story or sharing a tip, check back in with Travel + Leisure for some of the most stunning, informative, and funny videos from around the world (and from our home studio).

Explore the Best New Orleans Speakeasies in This Episode of 'Walk With T+L'
Cocktail influencer Deniseea Taylor shows off the city's hidden bars.
Discover the Hidden Gems of Philadelphia's Food Scene in This Episode of 'Walk With T+L'
 Local Philadelphia Chef Mike Solomonov shares his favorites.
Explore an Ice Hotel and Quebec's Scenic Window-shopping Streets in This Episode of 'Walk With T+L'
This Canadian town embraces the hygge lifestyle all winter long.
Watch This Long-distance Couple Reunite in Austin, Texas for Travel + Leisure's 'Meet Me in the Middle'
Cue the tears!
Two Sisters-in-law Reunite for a Weekend of Wine in Napa for Travel + Leisure's 'Meet Me in the Middle'
Kristina and Missy might just inspire your next girls’ trip.
Travel + Leisure Is Taking You on a Tour of Oaxaca's Most Iconic Mezcal Distillery — and Wait Till You See the Spirit's Secret Ingredient
A sneak peek at a Oaxacan delicacy.
Explore a Turquoise Lagoon and the Caribbean Cafes of Bacalar, Mexico in 'Walk With T+L'
Swimming in the Lagoon of Seven Colors is just scratching the surface of this incredible town.
Take a Tour of Mexico City's Thriving Street Food Scene in 'Walk With T+L'
Tacos and tlacoyos and mixiotes, Mmm!
This Tiktok Video on How to Fly With a Cat Has Gone Viral - Watch It Now
This Influencer Faked a Broken Ankle to Get a Free Upgrade to Business Class — and He Says He'd Do It Again
The Best Decision I Made in Tokyo Was Hiring a Guide — Here's Why You Should Too
You Can Stream Every Disney Movie Ever With Disney+, and Even Download Them to Watch in the Air (Video)

These Bubble-gum Pink Lakes in Australia Are One of Nature's Most Unusual Wonders

Add it to the bucket list.

This 360-degree Camera Can Capture Every Part of Your Next Adventure on Its Own so You Don't Have To (Video)
This Is the Absolute Best Carry-on Suitcase for Frequent Fliers (Video)
Watch This Suitcase Transform Into a Portable Dresser
This Is What It Looks Like When Passengers Brace for an Emergency Landing (Video)
You've Been Rolling Your Clothes All Wrong. Here's the Correct Way to Do It.
Your Favorite 'Stranger Things' Star Shares His Perfect Idea for a Cast Trip
Watch This Waterfall Flow Upside Down During Hurricane Ophelia
Lake Superior Is the Northern Destination You Didn't Know You Wanted to Visit
A Hotel in Spain Has Opened a 'Sanctuary' for Pool Floaties Left Behind by Guests
Take a Peek Inside the Great Barrier Reef’s Giant Blue Hole
This Is What the Numbers on Your Boarding Pass Actually Mean (Video)
This Woman's Experience Is Your Reminder to Never Put Your Bare Feet Up on Planes
This Onesie Sleeping Bag Is the Camping Gear of Your Dreams (Video)
How to Dine at the World’s First Underwater Restaurant
Watch a Plane Fly Directly Through the Eye of Hurricane Irma
This Cliffside Pop-up Takes Shopping to New Heights
These Underwater Scooters Are Basically Like Being In Your Own Submarine
Watch These Daredevils Jump Off a Bridge Into the Coldest River in the World
Watch Shay Mitchell's Entire Greek Island Vacation in 12 Minutes
See the Winners of This Year's World's Best Awards
Stunning Timelapse Video Shows All the Illegal Fireworks Lighting Up Los Angeles
Wander Through the Streets of Prague With This Dreamy Hyperlapse Video
The World’s Most Expensive Cities to Live in
Bill Nye explains how travel booking actually works
The real reason airplane interiors are blue
