Admit it: it’s just easier to watch someone else do it first. Whether you’re trying to figure out how to pack for a long trip or how to set up a tent, how to fit a wedding dress into an overhead bin on an airplane or how to transport your bike across the world, how-to videos communicate essential information with incredible speed and accuracy. So it’s no wonder that Travel + Leisure’s writers and editors have prepared a collection of incredibly useful how-to videos. Need to fit a brimmed hat into your bag? Untangle a fishing line? Pack for an especially cold winter-time trip? T+L has the video for you.Travel + Leisure offers up how-to videos of all stripes, from step-by-step instructions for traveling with your bespoke suit to an interview with Mark Cuban in which he predicts the most important job skills of the future. (Spoiler alert: it’s fluency in foreign languages.) Regardless of the topic, all T+L how-to videos are full of sound advice.We’ve discussed why it’s crucial to roll up your socks and undergarments and stuff them in your fancy dress shoes before you pack them to help keep their shape. (Placing shoes flat on the bottom of the suitcase helps too.) We’ve also showcased how plastic dry-cleaning bags can be used as an extra layer of protection for delicate or formal garments. (Just be sure to pack them last, laying them on top, to minimize the risk of wrinkling and crushing them under the weight of other belongings.) Our how-to videos have also demonstrated how to use a jewelry roll to secure, to protect, and to prevent your earrings, necklaces, rings, brooches, and bracelets from tangling inside a suitcase. But why take our word for it, when you can watch?Put away the complicated instruction booklet and click through to one of our easy-to-grasp explainers. When T+L has the smartest how-to videos for all your travel needs, why struggle with an ill-packed suitcase ever again?