This Super Convenient Sling Bag Can ‘Carry Just About Anything While Traveling’ — and It’s Only $20

Avid hikers, skiers, and adventurers know that the best way to enjoy the great outdoors is to free yourself of bulk — starting with your backpack. The same goes for traveling; whatever your preferred mode of transportation is, you’ll get to your destination hassle-free with a lightweight and functional travel bag. In fact, there’s one that’s generating a lot of buzz among Amazon shoppers and should be on every minimalist traveler’s radar: the Vgoal Sling Bag.

Offering a compact and convenient frame similar to that of a fanny pack but with the secure over-the-shoulder strap of a crossbody bag, the Vgoal Sling Bag “can carry just about anything,” according to reviewers. Shoppers love that it keeps the day’s essentials safely stored and within reach while staying out of the way when you’re trekking, shredding, sightseeing, and more. The popular sling backpack is available in two sizes: 9.7 inches and 13.3 inches, and prices start at $20 depending on the model you choose.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $20

Even with its bulk-free design, the Vgoal Sling Bag offers plenty of space so you can fit everything you need for a travel day or day of exploring without having to sacrifice any of your must-haves. The interior is equipped with multiple slots, pockets, and compartments to help you organize and securely store your travel items including chargers, passports, wallets, headphones, snacks, sunscreen, you name it.

There’s also a handy water bottle holder and a designated pouch for your tablets and other sleek tech gadgets (the bigger size has two, including one that can fit a laptop). And, if you want to keep important things like your boarding pass, smartphone, portable charger, etc. close by, there’s a convenient front zippered pocket so you’ll have fast access to them, plus an anti-theft pocket on the back and a hidden RFID-blocking one located on the shoulder strap.

Other key features are its waterproof exterior, which is also reflective to keep you safe when traveling at night, breathable mesh backing, adjustable shoulder strap, and USB charging port. It’s not hard to see why the Vgoal Sling Bag has earned more than 1,300 five-star ratings from shoppers, who have begun using it as their go-to pack for traveling, commuting, hiking, and more.

“This is the best laptop bag for traveling,” one customer said of the large version. “It fits my laptop perfectly. I attend a lot of conferences where I need to have my laptop and it is extremely light and doesn't get in the way. It's also very roomy. One of the best purchases I have made.” Another reviewer said that “the quality was actually amazing, especially for the price” compared to name-brand travel bags, and added, “I travel with my Mac Mini, a mirrorless camera, and additional lenses. and everything fits perfectly into this bag that qualifies as a personal item when carrying on a plane.”

To buy: amazon.com, $40

When reviewing the 9.7-inch sling bag, a shopper wrote, “This messenger bag is a lifesaver, compact but roomy enough to accommodate my passport, my wallet, cables, and in-ear headphones — as well as a couple of bananas.” They also mentioned that they stopped using their longtime travel backpack once discovering the Vgoal Sling Bag.

Chiming in, another reviewer wrote, “This is a really handy sling backpack that would be great for travel or any time you want your hands free and the option of wearing the bag on your chest to deter theft.” Concluding their review, they highlighted, “It's large enough to hold everything you'd need on the go, but not so large it gets in the way when worn in front.” And, a final shopper said, “It's a neat ‘big’ little bag and an even better travel companion.”

Consider this a sign to upgrade your travel gear, or to give the Vgoal Sling Bag as a gift to the avid traveler on your list. Get one at Amazon today starting at $20.