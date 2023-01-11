People Say This $18 Brightening Eye Gel Fades Dark Circles Better Than Ones 3 Times Its Price Tag

An investment in your skin care is always worth it, especially when it comes to products dedicated to the delicate eye area. And, if you’re an avid traveler, you probably know that you need a good eye cream on hand to combat those post-flight under-eye bags and dark circles. If you’ve been on the hunt for a new eye cream that’s both effective and travel-friendly, look no further than the Versed Vacation Eyes Brightening Eye Gel, a brightening eye cream that awakens the skin while simultaneously soothing, tightening, and hydrating the skin.

Not only is it a great multitasker, but the Vacation Eyes Brightening Eye Gel is also a favorite among shoppers for its budget-friendly price tag, which rivals some of your top drugstore skin care products. You can get the popular eye gel for $18 — yup, you read that right; it’s less than $20.

Versed

To buy: versedskin.com, $18

Featuring a skin-healthy blend of antioxidant-rich vitamin C, firming ginseng root extract, and hydrating niacinamide, the Versed eye cream delivers an invigorating punch of brightness directly to your dark circles, reducing signs of discoloration and lack of sleep. Caffeine extract is also present in the eye gel and plays an important role in boosting circulation in the skin, which helps flush out any toxins that may be causing dark circles and puffiness.

And, if you're traveling with any unwanted under-eye baggage, the Vacation Eyes Brightening Eye Gel cooling, lightweight formula will soothe away puffiness. The formula is also designed to leave a slight tightening feeling on the under-eyes and lids, which the brand says makes it a great product to apply to create a smooth canvas for your makeup (say goodbye to creasing or product settling into fine lines).

What's more, the Versed Vacation Eyes Brightening Eye Gel comes in a travel-friendly tube that will take up hardly any space in your toiletry bag. In fact, it's the perfect size for stashing in your purse, carry-on, or pocket so you can apply it on the go and look fresh-faced after a long flight, train ride, or road trip.

Apart from its drugstore-level price tag and versatile ingredient profile, shoppers love the Versed eye gel for its fast-working formula. One reviewer wrote, "I wasn’t expecting much, never having had any luck with other under-eye serums for fluid and dark circles. After one or two applications of Vacation Eyes, I could tell that the under-eye fluid had lessened. And it continues to improve."

Chiming in, another Versed customer quipped, "I am no longer a raccoon…In the past I have had people ask if I have a black eye, that is a drastic improvement. My skin around my eyes feels more hydrated and tight as well." Similarly, a third shopper commented, "This product not only brightened the skin under my eyes but also tightened the skin," adding that it outperforms the $40 to $50 eye creams" they've previously tried.

After sharing that the Versed Vacation Eyes Brightening Eye Gel makes their eyes "look so fresh and bright," another reviewer said, "It provides a wonderful cooling sensation when you put it on and feels like a drink of water under the eyes." And, it even earned a stamp of approval from a nurse who wrote, "I work night shift[s] at the hospital, so I am sleep deprived and always sleeping weird hours. Vacation Eyes definitely helps me feel and look more awake."

It's time to leave your puffy, dark circles behind at baggage claim. Get the Vacation Eyes Brightening Eye Gel for $18 at Versed so you can put your best skin first for your next trip.

At the time of publishing, the price was $18.

Shop More T+L Deals:



Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.



