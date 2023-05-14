You’ll Never Have to Check a Bag Again Thanks to This Spacious, Convertible Backpack — and It’s on Sale

Shoppers even call it their “go-to carry-on.”

By
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman is an experienced journalist, with bylines in mindbodygreen, Women's Health, and SheFinds. Always looking for ways to make life easier, she covers commerce content within the travel vertical.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 14, 2023 09:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Vera Bradley Target Backpack One-off Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Reese Herrington

If there’s one travel hack I have, it's this: Always carry a backpack as your personal item. Not only does it afford you extra space to store more clothing and other essentials that you may gather throughout your trip, but it also makes it easier to enjoy hands-free travel. However, not every backpack is built the same, and there’s one option that recently caught my eye for beating the system.

Looking for a new backpack to carry with you on international trips and beyond? Look no further than the Vera Bradley Performance Twill Lay Flat Convertible Backpack that’s currently on sale at Target for an impressive 30 percent off. The best part? It can even be turned into a duffel bag.

Vera Bradley Women's Performance Twill Lay Flat Convertible Backpack

Target

To buy: target.com, $116 (originally $165)

This spacious backpack is one of the best hacks you could include in your travel arsenal because not only can it be worn over your shoulders as a traditional backpack, but it’s also able to be converted into a duffel bag. Made with a water-resistant, quilted polyester material, this durable pack is the perfect personal item that will offer plenty of extra space for your essentials. One shopper even went as far as to call it their “go-to carry-on.”

The bag sits at 17 inches by 12.5 inches by 9 inches, easily sliding under the seats of most commercial airlines, and it even unzips on all three sides, making it packable like a small suitcase. A contoured trolley sleeve on the back of the bag means you can slide it down over the handle of your carry-on to give your shoulders a break from bearing the weight, and padded shoulder straps and a multitude of inside and outside pockets create the ideal combination between comfort and functionality. 

In fact, this bag is so well-loved that it has earned a near perfect 4.8-star rating at Target, with shoppers marveling at the spaciousness and durability of a seemingly simple backpack. One customer raved that they “love this backpack so much” they “bought two,” explaining that they used it “as my personal bag on an international flight.” They explained that the “fact [that] it opened like a suitcase to pack” was the reason they bought it. Another customer confirmed the versatility of this tote, noting that you “can wear it on your back or use the strap for your shoulder.” They even added that it’s an excellent “personal bag while traveling.”

Vera Bradley Women's Performance Twill Lay Flat Convertible BackpackT

Target

To buy: target.com, $116 (originally $165)

If you’re planning on embarking on an international vacation this summer, rest assured that this bag will make for an excellent companion. One shopper shared that they “traveled in Europe for three weeks with this and a carry-on bag,” and noted that it “will fit under the airplane seat on long haul domestic and international flights.” They also revealed that you can “fit a lot of clothes in this bag” and it’s a “great option” if you want to travel with a “carry-on only” and “need to maximize space for clothes.” One other customer even noted that it has “so many smart compartments” that work well for holding “essentials,” and even eases the strain of traveling with children because your “hands are free.”

A good backpack has the capacity to completely transform your travel experience, making it easier to pack all of your necessities while still being easy to carry and comfortable to wear. Right now, the Vera Bradley Women’s Performance Twill Lay Flat Convertible Backpack is on sale at Target for just $116 in two neutral colors, so you can finally bring everything you need with you on vacation without shelling out extra money to check a bag. Target is also an endless well of durable, spacious backpacks, so keep reading to check out the other options they have on sale right now.

Other Travel-ready Backpacks on Sale at Target

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?

See More T+L Shopping Deals

KISSMODA Womens Summer Shorts Tout
Shoppers Are Ditching Their Stiff Denim Shorts for This Breathable $10 Cotton Pair That's Perfect for Beach Trips
Roc Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board Tout
Amazon’s Best-selling Paddle Board Is a Must-have for Summer — and It’s 38% Off Now
I Just Got Back From A Week Long Safari in Kenya and This is What I Packed
I’ve Been on Almost 50 African Safaris, and These Are the 16 Items I Never Travel Without
Related Articles
HKR sneakers 67% off Tout
Travelers and Healthcare Workers Love These Comfy and ‘Perfect’ Slip-on Sneakers — and They’re 67% Off
waterproof crossbody bag similar finds tout
Sarah Jessica Parker’s Crossbody Bag Is Perfect for Travel — and We’ve Found 8 Look-alikes for Less
Out of 10,000+ Swimsuit Cover-Ups on Amazon, Shoppers Love These Under-$30 Styles the Most
10 Amazon Beach Cover-ups Under $30 That Shoppers Can’t Get Enough of This Summer
An Amtrak train on the California Zephyr Line
Amtrak's Latest BOGO 50% Off Sale Has No Blackout Dates — When to Book
Patagonia Atom Sling Bag Tout
I’ve Worn This Sling Bag Everywhere From Bolivia to Norway, and It’s Perfect for Summer Hikes
DANA XU 100% Mulberry Satin Silk Summer Travel Scarf TOUT
Shoppers 'Never Travel Without' This Versatile Satin Shawl That's More Than 35% Off at Amazon
Flight Attendant Tiktok Products Tout
Flight Attendants on TikTok Reveal the 10 Products They Won't Travel Without — Starting at $13
Away Sling Bag Tout
This Editor-loved Luggage Brand Just Launched the Perfect Sling Bag for Summer — and It’s Already Selling Out
Dr. Scholls Shoes Women's Madison Slip On Tout
Travelers Walked ‘10 Miles Daily’ in These Supportive, Pain-free Slip-on Sneakers — and They’re 50% Off at Amazon
SOLARCONTROL RUNNING SHOES
My Go-to Sneakers Kept My Feet Dry and Comfy Hiking in Maine This Spring — and Now They’re Up to 50% Off
Target Dress Roundup TOUT
Target Is Blooming With Flattering Spring Travel Dresses — Shop the 10 Best Ones for Under $50
Travelers Club Bowman 3-Piece Expandable Luggage Set Tout
This Traveler-favorite Carry-on Luggage Set Quietly Went on Sale for 71% Off
BO KAI LUN Waterproof Pouch with Waist Strap Tout
Travelers Are Using This Genius Waterproof Bag to Keep Their Smartphones Close — Even While Snorkeling
Celeb-Loved Alo Yoga Sale Tout
I Shop for a Living, and This Is What I’m Buying From This Celeb-loved Brand's Biggest Sale of the Year
Belt Bag for Women Fanny Pack Dupes tout
This $14 Crossbody Belt Bag Is My Secret to Staying Hands-free Everywhere I Go
Amazon Phone Crossbody Bag Tout
You Won't Believe That This Expensive-looking Leather Phone Crossbody Costs Less Than $30