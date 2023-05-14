You’ll Never Have to Check a Bag Again Thanks to This Spacious, Convertible Backpack — and It’s on Sale

If there’s one travel hack I have, it's this: Always carry a backpack as your personal item. Not only does it afford you extra space to store more clothing and other essentials that you may gather throughout your trip, but it also makes it easier to enjoy hands-free travel. However, not every backpack is built the same, and there’s one option that recently caught my eye for beating the system.

Looking for a new backpack to carry with you on international trips and beyond? Look no further than the Vera Bradley Performance Twill Lay Flat Convertible Backpack that’s currently on sale at Target for an impressive 30 percent off. The best part? It can even be turned into a duffel bag.

To buy: target.com, $116 (originally $165)

This spacious backpack is one of the best hacks you could include in your travel arsenal because not only can it be worn over your shoulders as a traditional backpack, but it’s also able to be converted into a duffel bag. Made with a water-resistant, quilted polyester material, this durable pack is the perfect personal item that will offer plenty of extra space for your essentials. One shopper even went as far as to call it their “go-to carry-on.”

The bag sits at 17 inches by 12.5 inches by 9 inches, easily sliding under the seats of most commercial airlines, and it even unzips on all three sides, making it packable like a small suitcase. A contoured trolley sleeve on the back of the bag means you can slide it down over the handle of your carry-on to give your shoulders a break from bearing the weight, and padded shoulder straps and a multitude of inside and outside pockets create the ideal combination between comfort and functionality.

In fact, this bag is so well-loved that it has earned a near perfect 4.8-star rating at Target, with shoppers marveling at the spaciousness and durability of a seemingly simple backpack. One customer raved that they “love this backpack so much” they “bought two,” explaining that they used it “as my personal bag on an international flight.” They explained that the “fact [that] it opened like a suitcase to pack” was the reason they bought it. Another customer confirmed the versatility of this tote, noting that you “can wear it on your back or use the strap for your shoulder.” They even added that it’s an excellent “personal bag while traveling.”

If you’re planning on embarking on an international vacation this summer, rest assured that this bag will make for an excellent companion. One shopper shared that they “traveled in Europe for three weeks with this and a carry-on bag,” and noted that it “will fit under the airplane seat on long haul domestic and international flights.” They also revealed that you can “fit a lot of clothes in this bag” and it’s a “great option” if you want to travel with a “carry-on only” and “need to maximize space for clothes.” One other customer even noted that it has “so many smart compartments” that work well for holding “essentials,” and even eases the strain of traveling with children because your “hands are free.”

A good backpack has the capacity to completely transform your travel experience, making it easier to pack all of your necessities while still being easy to carry and comfortable to wear. Right now, the Vera Bradley Women’s Performance Twill Lay Flat Convertible Backpack is on sale at Target for just $116 in two neutral colors, so you can finally bring everything you need with you on vacation without shelling out extra money to check a bag. Target is also an endless well of durable, spacious backpacks, so keep reading to check out the other options they have on sale right now.

