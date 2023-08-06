This ‘Durable and Lightweight’ Travel Duffel Holds 2 Weeks’ Worth of Essentials, and It’s on Sale at Target

It has “so many pockets” and “plenty of space.”

By
Lauren Fischer is the Partnerships Editor for Dotdash Meredith, where she writes about products and deals for InStyle, People, Travel + Leisure, and others. She has more than 10 years of experience writing and editing branded and editorial content. She received her BA in journalism from The George Washington University. 
Published on August 6, 2023 04:00AM EDT

Choosing your ideal travel companion (aka your luggage, of course), is filled with a number of questions. Is it spacious without weighing you down? Can it help make your travel life easier in some way? Is it durable enough to hold up under any conditions or unpredictable elements? While there are many other qualities that should be considered when finding your go-to luggage, if you’re searching for a long weekender that checks those boxes and more, you’re in luck. Target just marked down the Vera Bradley Travel Duffel Bag, and its convenient features may have you grabbing multiples.

The shopper-loved duffel bag is on sale for 25 percent off in multiple colors, and it’s getting praised by shoppers for both its helpful interior and exterior designs that make travel less stressful. The bag weighs just over 2 pounds, so it’s easy to carry from its adjustable, removable crossbody strap or the double handles. And if you’re using it as a carry-on for a flight, the duffel includes a trolley sleeve that can be slipped on top of the handle of your rolling luggage to easily transport it through the airport.

Of course when you travel, there’s no predicting what type of weather you’ll encounter at your destination, which is why the Vera Bradley Duffel Bag’s outer design is another useful feature. It’s made from recycled water bottles, making it lightweight and water-resistant so your valuables stay protected and dry. It includes two outer roomy side zip pockets that are also waterproof, and can hold wet swimsuits or shoes that you want to separate from other belongings.

The interior provides 18 inches by 11.5 inches of space for packing your essentials, along with three small side-by-side mesh pockets for smaller items like underwear, jewelry, or socks. Even though the bag is a softside duffel, it’s structured enough to keep your items organized in the way that you originally packed them.

Travelers raved about the amount of space the duffel has inside, and one shopper shared that they “just returned from traveling with it for two weeks.” They checked it as baggage “on a plane twice,” but because the “fabric is so sturdy,” the duffel “still looks brand new.” The shopper added that it’s “very roomy.” 

Another person who used it “for a weekend trip” said that it’s “big enough to fit everything,” noting that “the material is durable [and] lightweight.” They also like that “it folds for easy storage.” A separate reviewer highlighted that there are “so many pockets” and that the bag “has plenty of space inside” and is “definitely a must for traveling.”

Update your luggage collection with the Vera Bradley Travel Duffel Bag while it’s on sale at Target, or keep scrolling for even more deals on weekender bags.

More Duffel Bags on Sale at Target

Vera Bradley Microfiber Grand Weekender Travel Bag

Atlantic Drop-Bottom Weekender

Vera Bradley Weekender Travel Bag

Vera Bradley Microfiber Large Travel Duffel Bag

Vera Bradley Large Travel Duffel Bag

