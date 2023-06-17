Travelers Love This Water-resistant Sling Backpack for Traveling to Crowded Places

The multi-wear style keeps belongings safe while sightseeing.

By
Ali Faccenda
Ali Faccenda
Ali Faccenda
Ali Faccenda is a lifestyle, pop culture, and commerce writer with experience in video content creation. She was previously a market writer at BuzzFeed and also produced short-form video content for their various social platforms. 
Published on June 17, 2023


Photo:

Target

Whether you’re traveling to a familiar place or somewhere completely new, safety is of the utmost importance, especially when it comes to how you carry around your belongings. If you’re planning to do some sightseeing in highly populated areas, you always want to be aware of your surroundings. 

While you’re busy soaking in the sights and sounds, you deserve to do so without fear of being pickpocketed. That’s where the Vera Bradley Sling Bag comes in. It makes protecting your essentials safe and easy, with ample space for all of your must-haves. It doesn’t hurt that it also comes in several eye-popping patterns to also add a bit of color to your travel wardrobe — and yes, it does also come in classic black.

Vera Bradley Women's Sling Backpack

Target

To buy: target.com, $65

The sling backpack that’s bound to be your new travel companion can be worn in a multitude of ways and closely resembles a fanny pack but has the cargo space of a small backpack. The roomy structure makes it a great carry-all bag that’s still smaller than a classic backpack silhouette. Whether you’re heading out somewhere on foot or even on a bicycle, its adjustable strap makes it easy to find a fit that’s snug around the body that feels secure. It’s made from a sustainably sourced fabric that’s lightweight and water-repellent in case you get caught in a surprise rainstorm, plus it’s easy to spot clean if it gets stained. 

Target Vera Bradley Women's Sling Backpack

Target

To buy: target.com, $65

In terms of storage, the backpack has four pockets in total and two pen slips in the interior. The exterior zip pockets are convenient for storing often-grabbed-for items like your wallet, keys, or camera to snap pictures of those can’t-miss moments, although we recommend keeping those important items in the exterior pockets only when the bag is in front of you. When opting to wear it on the back, those items you can’t bear to lose are safest inside the main internal zip compartment. 

The lightweight crossbody style has over 1,000 five-star reviews; one shopper called the bag “wonderful for travel,” while another bought it specifically for a trip to Italy so they could comfortably wear it in the front to keep their necessities safe when they visited more “crowded spots.” Numerous reviewers praised the bag's storage space, with one in particular saying it’s roomy enough for “a bottle of water, a small umbrella and several small things” like eye drops, tissues, their passport, and wallet with additional room to spare — just in case you pick up anything additional during your travels.

Before your next trip, be sure to pick up the Vera Bradley Sling Backpack to safely store and organize your belongings. Keep scrolling to see the rest of the patterns available at Target.

Target Vera Bradley Women's Sling Backpack

Target

To buy: target.com, $65

Target Vera Bradley Women's Sling Backpack

Target

To buy: target.com, $65

Target Vera Bradley Women's Sling Backpack

Target

To buy: target.com, $65

Target Vera Bradley Women's Sling Backpack

Target

To buy: target.com, $65

