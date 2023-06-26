This Spacious, Traveler-loved Carry-on Bag Is 'Perfect for Long Weekends' and Nearly 40% Off at Amazon

The Fourth of July weekend is undoubtedly one of the biggest travel periods of the year, so naturally you should be prepared with the perfect piece of luggage to accompany you during the long weekend — as well as something that is versatile enough to be used beyond the holiday on your impending summer outings. When you’re embarking on a shorter trip, it’s not practical to lug around a suitcase or waste time checking a bag and spending additional time at the airport waiting around at baggage claim when you could start your vacation ASAP. So, we’ve found your new favorite alternative: the Vera Bradley Cotton Weekender Travel Bag.

Currently on sale for $84 at Amazon just in time for the holiday weekend, this spacious duffel offers everything you need in a weekender bag so you can focus on having fun, rather than worrying about dragging an oversized suitcase around with you on a quick getaway. An added bonus? It even comes in 38 eye-catching colors and patterns.



To buy: amazon.com, $84 (originally $135)

If you’re looking for a lightweight, effortless bag to travel with, this cotton and mesh weekender from Vera Bradley is prepared to carry you through every adventure you have planned this summer. Not only is the fabric machine washable and made from an incredibly soft recycled cotton, but it’s also durable enough to hold everything you need for a weekend away. In fact, the bag sits at 13-inches by 19-inches by 8-inches, providing ample space for your favorite shoes and travel gear, along with any souvenirs you may pick up along the way.

Hands-free travel is a privilege not to be overlooked, and this bag is fitted with a padded and adjustable 53-inch removable strap that can be draped over your shoulder while you’re on the go. Plus, if you’re using this tote as a personal item, it even features a trolley sleeve at the back of the bag that slides over the handle of your rolling suitcase for a smoother airport experience. Not to mention one primary pocket in addition to two zippered outside pockets and a slip pocket make it easier than ever to stay organized on the go.



It’s entirely understandable to be picky with your luggage, and seasoned travelers have given their stamp of approval to this effortlessly portable duffel bag. One shopper called it their “favorite piece of luggage,” noting that the long strap makes it “much more comfortable” to carry across the body while keeping their “hands free.” Another customer agreed, dubbing it “perfect for long weekend getaways,” and revealing that it “holds everything” they need, “even [for] 5-6 days.” What’s more, multiple travelers even said it “fit enough clothes for a week-long trip.”

Durability is also essential when it comes to a tote that’s prepared to carry you through a busy vacation, and shoppers have revealed that this bag is not only “very sturdy” but also “great for use when traveling on airplanes” because it “does fit under the seat in front of you” — even when packed to the brim. If you’re in search of a bag that’s both “pretty and practical,” this is the perfect weekender tote for you. Another longtime customer shared that their bag has “survived many international trips,” adding that the “size is great for a carry-on.”



With July Fourth weekend just around the corner, now is the time to take advantage of Amazon’s early deals on the best luggage for whatever you have planned during your long weekend. For a shorter getaway when you’re packing light, the Vera Bradley Cotton Weekender Travel Bag is not only stylish, but also spacious and durable enough to take on anything the weekend may throw your way — and it’s on sale for just $84.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $84.

