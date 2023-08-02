This Spacious Carry-on Duffel Is the ‘Perfect Travel Bag’ — and It’s 50% Off at Amazon

There’s no better time than summer, when the days are long and carefree, to quickly pack up for a spur of the moment weekend getaway, but what bag are you choosing to come along for the ride? It doesn't necessarily make sense to bring your large checked bag or even a wheeled carry-on when you’re only heading out of town for a day or two — which is where a high-quality duffel bag comes in.

Vera Bradley bags have long been admired for their impressive durability and spaciousness, and right now you can grab the Vera Bradley Cotton Large Travel Duffel Bag just in time to pack up for your carefree end-of-summer travels. The best part? This fan-favorite tote is currently on sale for up to 50 percent off at Amazon, bringing the price down to as little as $60.

Amazon

A spacious duffel bag is one of the best options for quick, off-the-cuff trips and shorter weekend getaways, and this long-loved cotton Vera Bradley number is undeniably equipped for your travels. The machine washable bag is incredibly soft and comfortable to carry, boasting two 15-inch straps as well as an adjustable and removable 53-inch strap for your choice of crossbody or shoulder wear. The large primary pocket is secured with a durable zipper, and the bag also features three elastic mesh slip pockets on the exterior for a book, your toiletries, and anything else you may need to easily access.

This bag also offers an additional interior pocket for exceptionally organized travelers looking to store their smaller items. Plus, the soft cotton material of this bag is naturally incredibly lightweight and easy to carry, making it an excellent choice for a carry-on that will fit within the overhead compartment of most commercial airlines with ease. Travelers even have their choice of 36 classic Vera Bradley prints to add some personal flair to their adventures.

Amazon

The sizable, spacious design of this bag has earned it more than 3,800 five-star ratings at Amazon, with one traveler dubbing it their “favorite” duffel for every vacation because it can “fit so much,” and is “nice and supportive.” Another shopper agreed, calling it the “perfect travel bag,” while adding that they “love the inside pockets,” and the vast amount of space it provides for their own clothing, as well as their boyfriend and children’s clothes.

If you’ve grown tired of lugging around your large suitcase for shorter weekend getaways, shoppers have also noted that this bag is the ideal size for quick trips without skimping on space. One person explained that it “feels silly” to pack “a small roller carry-on suitcase with just a night or two’s worth of clothes,” so this bag is the perfect solution and “makes getting through the airport a breeze.” They even added that because the material is soft and “malleable,” it can easily “fit in tight spaces” — aka, the overhead bins.

Amazon

When you’re hurrying through the airport on a short weekend trip or packing up the car for adventure, there’s no reason to be dragging an oversized suitcase behind you. For these instances, the Vera Bradley Women’s Cotton Large Travel Duffel Bag is ready to save the day. This shopper-loved tote is currently on sale at Amazon for up to 50 percent off, making it easier than ever to throw your favorite outfit into a bag and head off on a spontaneous getaway this summer.

But if you’re still shopping around, keep reading to find more travel-ready duffel bags on sale at Amazon.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $60.

