Venice's Beloved Canals Are Drying Up — See the Photos

The city's smaller canals have been affected by Venice's current drought.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 22, 2023
A covered gondola on a dry canal for low tide in Venice, Italy
Photo:

Alessandro Bremec/Getty Images

Visitors heading to Venice may not see as many of the city's picturesque canals, or potentially enjoy a gondola ride, as the waterways have dried up due to a high-pressure weather system sitting over Italy.

The dry weather has led to a stretch of ebb tides — or a receding current — that has left several of the city’s smaller canals dry and unable to support boat traffic, The Associated Press reported. That, in turn, has meant tourists can’t explore many of the beautiful secondary waterways by gondola as the canals often serve as Venice’s streets in the car-less city, and even meant ambulance boats have had trouble reaching their destinations.

The weather problems are multifaceted, blamed on a combination of lack of rain, a high pressure system, a full moon, and sea currents, Reuters reported.

"We are in a water deficit situation that has been building up since the winter of 2020-2021," climate expert Massimiliano Pasqui from Italian scientific research institute CNR said, according to Reuters. “We need to recover 500 millimetres in the north-western regions: we need 50 days of rain.”

Venice has taken steps in recent years to protect its waterways and combat overtourism, including banning large cruise ships from the lagoon basin near St. Mark's Square and the Giudecca Canal and declaring the waterways around Venice a "national monument.” The city’s efforts have earned it a reprieve from being included on the UNESCO World Heritage danger list.

A general view of a dry canal for low tide, under a bridge in Venice, Italy

Alessandro Bremec/Getty Images

Venice also plans to implement a fee for day trippers, but the start has been postponed and it was not immediately clear when it would go into effect.

While the smaller canals have been impacted by the drought conditions, the wider main waterways, like the Grand Canal, remain navigable, the AP noted.

Venice also isn’t alone in dealing with weather-related issues. In the Alps, several ski resorts were forced to close in January due to a lack of snow and unseasonably warm temperatures, CNN reported.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Santa Maria del Isola Monastery, Tropea, Calabria
29 Most Beautiful Places in Italy
Tourists browse souvenirs stalls in Venice, Italy, on Wednesday
Venice Will Soon Have a Tourist Fee for Day-trippers — What to Know If You're Visiting
A sailboat off the coast of Venice
Venice Is a City Built on Sailing, and This Club Can Show You the Ropes
View of the Basilica di Santa Maria della Salute at sunset from Piazza San Marco, Venice.
Venice Postpones Tourist Tax Until 2023
The 10 Best Kids Backpacks for Travel of 2022 tout
The 10 Best Kids Backpacks for Travel of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Best Electric Scooters Tout
The 15 Best Electric Scooters of 2023
Best Disney-themed Luggage Pieces
The 12 Best Disney-themed Luggage Pieces of 2023
Malibu's Point Dume coastline
3 Malibu Hotels That Make for the Perfect California Escape
A dish from Iche restaurant in Ecuador, using local ingredients
This Luxury Cruise Takes You to Some of Ecuador’s Most Exciting Culinary Destinations
roof
The 7 Best Car Roof Carriers of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Best Womenâs Hiking Backpacks
The 11 Best Women’s Hiking Backpacks of 2023
Sunrise seen from Ponte dell'Accademia in Venice
Venice Travel Guide
sleeping bag
The 12 Best Sleeping Bags of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
most comfortable sandals
The 8 Most Comfortable Women's Sandals of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Comfortable Woman's Shoes
The 13 Most Comfortable Women's Boots of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
America's Best Lake Vacations: Crater Lake
25 Best Lake Vacations in the U.S.