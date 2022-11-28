Flight Attendants and T+L Editors Love This Packing Cube Set That Frees Up Space in Luggage — and It’s $18

Whether you’re an overpacker or travel lightly, a set of packing cubes is a game-changer for staying organized and maximizing space when you’re on the go. Luckily, today is Cyber Monday which means we’re seeing some of the lowest prices ever on tons of travel products at Amazon, including this set of six Veken Packing Cubes.

With the 35 percent Cyber Monday discount, you can pick up the set for the exceptionally low price tag of $18. Not only do these packing cubes have over 12,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, but they’re also T+L-tested and approved, having earned a spot on our list of best packing cubes on the market.

The set includes four packing cubes in small, medium, large, and extra-large sizes so you can pack a variety of clothing items, or just use a few at a time depending on the size of your suitcase. Besides the four packing cubes, you also get a laundry bag for separating your dirty clothes and a shoe bag to keep your potentially dirty shoes away from clean clothes. While the black color has the highest discount, every other color is marked down by at least 27 percent.

To buy: amazon.com, from $18 (originally $27)

We tested these packing cubes in our New York City lab, and we found that the nylon and polyester materials feel made to last with a thick fabric exterior and sturdy zippers and stitchwork. The mesh upper material makes it easy to see what you packed in each cube, and there are little graphics on each cube that recommend what to place inside. For example, your best bet is to fit jackets or pants in the bigger cubes and undergarments or t-shirts in the smaller ones.

While we love the Veken packing cubes, so do thousands of Amazon shoppers, too. One shopper said, “I am a natural over-packer so of course, I’m always looking for extra space in my luggage, and these give me just that! It’s insane how much these cubes can fit.” They went on to rave, “They are so good I even started using them to make more room inside my closet.” Plus, the cubes can be stored easily when they’re not in use, as they can flatten or be stacked within one another. They also get a stamp from a flight attendant: “As a flight attendant I value these for organizing. There is nothing loose in my suitcase. Fantastic and easy to repack quickly.”

Besides saving space, these packing cubes are ideal for keeping your belongings organized and separated from dirty items thanks to the laundry and shoe bags included. After using this set of packing cubes during a 12-day family road trip, a reviewer shared that, “it was much easier to keep dirty clothes separated from clean clothes — I used the laundry bag to collect all of the dirty clothes, and as the trip went on, I consolidated my clean clothes into fewer cubes.” Upon arriving home, all they had to do was toss the dirty clothes in the washing machine for hassle-free unpacking.

No matter the type of packer you are, this set of six Veken Packing Cubes will make packing your suitcase and living out of it much easier. And there’s no better time than Cyber Monday to get the packing cubes for just $18. Did I mention that these make a great gift for the traveler in your life, too? Shop now to save 35 percent on the Veken Packing Cubes before the Cyber Monday deals disappear tonight.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $18.

