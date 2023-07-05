These Packing Cubes Help Travelers Fit 3 Weeks’ Worth of Clothing Into a Suitcase — and They’re Nearly 60% Off

Packing ahead of a big vacation is perhaps one of the least exciting parts of travel — especially if you’ve been known to stuff your suitcase to the brim. But by now you should be aware that packing cubes are a near-magic solution to your overflowing suitcase. Plus, they can help to keep your items organized even throughout the duration of your trip.

If you’re in the market for a set of packing cubes that have been endorsed by an array of frequent travelers (and T+L editors!), look no further than the Veken Packing Cubes. Not only is this eight-pack lightweight and spacious, but it’s even on sale at Amazon for nearly 60 percent off ahead of Prime Day, which kicks off July 11 and 12.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $15 with on-site coupon (originally $30)

This set of lightweight, spacious packing cubes comes with everything you need to pack like a maximalist while taking up minimal space in your suitcase. Each cubes is made with a durable, water-resistant polyester material as well as a panel of mesh that allows air to flow through and keep your clothes fresh while you travel. Sturdy handles at the top of the bags make them easy to remove when tucked tightly into your suitcase, and easy-pull zippers will never rip or catch.

The eight-pack contains one extra large, large, medium, and small cube, as well as one shoe bag, a large laundry bag, a toiletry bag, and one accessory bag. The varying sizes make it seamless to keep everything in place in your suitcase, neatly storing coats, pants, tops, and more for easy access. Plus, the cubes are so light that they won’t add any extra weight to your suitcase for a smooth and effortless travel experience.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $21 with on-site coupon (originally $30)

The secret to effectively packing for a trip of any length is using packing cubes, and this set from Veken has been awarded a stamp of approval from travelers who swear by these bags to keep them organized while on the go. In fact, one shopper raved that after traveling frequently for years, they “don’t know” how they “survived” without these packing cubes. They revealed that not only do the cubes help keep them “so organized,” but they also make it possible to unpack quickly and “never worry about leaving items behind.”

Another customer was shocked by how much they could fit into their packing cubes, noting that they “used these for a two week vacation in Italy in the winter,” and were even able to pack a “massive fur coat” with ease. They also explained that once the cubes had been “overstuffed,” they still did the trick and “didn’t break.” One shopper concurred, noting they “just got back from a nearly three week travel and cruise trip,” and these cubes helped keep their clothes “organized and less wrinkled.”

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $21 with on-site coupon (originally $30)

Whether you’re embarking on a quick weekend getaway or a three-week vacation, traveling with packing cubes will streamline the process so you can take along all of your favorite items and focus more on enjoying the trip than struggling to zip an overstuffed suitcase. Right now, the shopper-loved Veken Packing Cubes are on sale at Amazon for as little as $15 ahead of Prime Day, so you’ll never have to stress about fitting your essentials into your suitcase ever again.

Veken Packing Cubes aren’t the only brand that has been discounted at Amazon, so keep reading to find the other packing cubes worth snagging while they’re on sale.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $15.

