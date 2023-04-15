These Comfy, Celeb-loved Sneakers Have Become the New “It” Shoes for Travelers — and They’re Up to 45% Off

Any upcoming travel plans call for a new pair of sneakers to wear through the airport and onto the city streets of your destination, and there are few brands that excel in versatility quite like Veja. The ever-popular French sneaker brand is undeniably well-loved by celebs like Kate Middleton, Reese Witherspoon, and even Jennifer Garner, but it’s not often that these stylish shoes are on sale — until now.

These timeless (and ethically produced!) sneakers are an effortless choice when you’re looking for a pair that you can wear from the moment you embark on your vacation, through your sightseeing excursions, and all the way until you arrive home. Just in time for spring cleaning, right now Veja sneakers are majorly discounted at the boutique retailer Gilt and ready to replace your beat-up shoes for an elevated twist on the white sneaker and so many other styles.

With this secret sale on hundreds of fresh styles and colors, you simply have to make a free account at Gilt to shop the exclusive deals on these celeb-adored shoes ahead of your next vacation. So, whether you’re walking the streets of Italy or taking an active trip to Disney, you’ll be outfitted with the best shoes for the job at a price you can’t beat.

Gilt’s Best Deals on Veja Sneakers

Veja SDU Sneaker

Vintage-inspired sneakers are incredibly popular this season, so finding a pair that’s also comfortable for walking is an added bonus. The lightly padded insole keeps you comfortable on your feet all day, while a grippy rubber sole provides the traction you need to feel secure on a wide range of surfaces. Complete with a lace-up closure and the classic Veja logo, these shoes are about to become the most-worn sneaker in your wardrobe — and they’re currently 35 percent off.

To buy: gilt.com, $100 (originally $155)

Veja Nova Canvas High-Top Sneaker

If you’re drawn to the traditional high-top sneaker look, this canvas pair is sure to be a hit. A ridged, rubber sole gives you the grip you need to comfortably sightsee, and the unique denim-like appearance of the canvas promises to add essential flair to any outfit you pack for your vacation. A loop at the back of the heel makes these shoes easy to pull on, and a smooth insole is both comfortable and supportive for all-day wear.

To buy: gilt.com, $100 (originally $120)

Veja Urca CWL Sneaker

Channeling a more monochrome style is this sleek faux leather sneaker, complete with all-black laces as well as the Veja logo. This classic skater sneaker also contains a lightly padded insole for all day comfort, and a flat, grippy sole adds an undeniably cool flare to these basic sneakers. Did we mention they’re 45 percent off right now?

To buy: gilt.com, $100 (originally $185)

Veja Nova Canvas Sneaker

Spring calls for glowing neutrals like taupe and cream, and these canvas Vejas deliver with ease. They’re made with a breathable cotton textile affixed with the V logo on the side of the shoe, and feature a smooth insole, a grippy rubber sole, and a lace-up closure that’s makes them excellent for touring a new city while effortlessly tying together your spring and summer wardrobe.

To buy: gilt.com, $100 (originally $105)

Veja V-10 Suede and Leather Sneaker

These bold pastel sneakers are sure to be the highlight of any outfit you throw together during your travels and are made with comfortable, moderately padded footbeds and lace-up closures that keep you feeling light and secure in your shoes. The shoe is made with a combination of suede and leather adding a unique flare to this skater-style sneaker, and the multicolor design matches with a range of travel outfits that you might have planned.

To buy: gilt.com, $166 (originally $195)

Veja Rio Branco Alveomesh Sneaker

Adding a darker flare to any outfit is this blue and green mesh sneaker from Veja that’s currently on sale for 18 percent off. These sneakers lean into a more vintage, ’90s style look, making them the perfect accent to a cargo pant (as seen by Oprah on her latest vacation to Jordan). With a smooth insole and an effortlessly cool design, these shoes are bound to get you compliments wherever you go.

To buy: gilt.com, $130 (originally $160)

Veja Venturi Alveomesh Sneaker

This sporty sneaker is both supportive and undeniably cool, with an arched sole, smooth insole, and a pull-on loop at the back of the shoe that makes them easy to slip on and go. The sneaker is made with a balance of taupe and brown shades that will match most items in your suitcase and are well-equipped for walking tours, evening strolls, and long days of travel. The best part? They’re 21 percent off right now.

To buy: gilt.com, $160 (originally $205)

Veja V-15 Leather Sneaker

The high-top design of these sneakers is an ode to the early 2000’s skater shoe and is a comfortable and stylish snag for 14 percent off right now. The cream and white coloring of these sneakers make them a versatile choice for vacation wear, and a lightly padded insole keeps your feet feeling refreshed and supported throughout the day.

To buy: gilt.com, $180 (originally $210)

Veja Campo Suede Sneaker

A low top will never truly go out of style, and this navy suede pair is a must-have for spring and summer adventures when you’re looking for a slightly more elevated sneaker to add to your look for a pop of color. Even the flat sole provides impressive traction on whatever terrain your vacation may throw your way, and their low-maintenance design will make anything you wear look cooler — even if that outfit is just sweats at the airport.

To buy: gilt.com, $150 (originally $175)

Veja Minotaur Leather Sneaker

You can also rock the navy suede sneaker in a high-top style that’s on sale for 17 percent off and provides ample cushioning around the ankle that will help to avoid blistering while keeping your feet supported during busy travel days. This sporty style is a more relaxed alternative to a low-top sneaker but will be easy to pack and wear throughout the duration of your trip with little need for other shoes.

To buy: gilt.com, $170 (originally $205)

Shop More Veja Deals at Gilt

