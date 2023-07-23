These Breathable Linen Trousers Are ‘As Comfortable As Pants Can Get in the Heat’ — and They’re on Sale

Grab these lightweight summer pants while they’re just $31 at Amazon.

By
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman is an experienced journalist, with bylines in mindbodygreen, Women's Health, and SheFinds. Always looking for ways to make life easier, she covers commerce content within the travel vertical.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 23, 2023 07:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Comfy Flowy Travel Pants One-Off Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Madison Woiten

Between the blistering heat of summer and the restrictions of packing within a carry-on, building your dream wardrobe for vacation is no small feat. Flowy dresses and skirts are always a great option, but when travel days call for a little more coverage, an airy pair of pants is one staple you should always have ready to go ahead of your adventures.

Complete with an elastic waistband and a billowing wide-leg design, the Vansha High-waisted Linen Palazzo Pants are a carefree and effortlessly stylish option to wear from long-haul flights to days spent sightseeing — and right now they’re on sale at Amazon for just $31.

Vansha High-waisted Linen Palazzo Pants in Black

Amazon Vansha Women Summer High Waisted Cotton Linen Palazzo Pants Wide Leg Long Lounge Pant Trousers with Pocket

Amazon

These lightweight, breathable palazzo pants are everything you’ve been looking for to create your ideal summer travel outfit. Made of an airy cotton and linen blend, these pants (which come in 16 stunning colors), will keep you feeling — and looking — cool regardless of the temperature. A stretchy smocked waistband will never feel tight or restrictive against the skin, and a wide leg, loose fit is universally flattering on a broad range of body types. 

Linen pants are making waves this summer, and this affordable yet high-quality pair is your gateway into the trend without draining your wallet to do so. Sizes range from S to XXL, and the nature of the design makes them easily dress up or down depending on the occasion, reducing the number of pieces you need to pack into your suitcase to begin with. The pants even boast two deep side pockets which are convenient for holding your phone and other airport essentials while you’re on the go. 

Vansha High-waisted Linen Palazzo Pants in Purple

Amazon Vansha Women Summer High Waisted Cotton Linen Palazzo Pants

Amazon

The timeless, effortlessly stylish pants have earned more than 1,300 five-star ratings at Amazon, solidifying their spot as the perfect travel pant throughout the sweltering summer months and beyond. One shopper noted that “versatility” when they travel is “important in clothing,” and these pants are “great as loungewear or to dress up for a night out on the town.” They also shared that the “fit” is “so good,” on these linen pants, adding that they’re “lightweight, so soft,” and “really flattering.”

It’s no secret that this summer has ushered in record-breaking temperatures, and one traveler shared that while enjoying a Caribbean vacation they found that they “preferred these [pants] even more than the dresses” they had packed for the trip. Another customer agreed, noting that on hot days, “these are as comfortable as pants can get in the heat,” adding that they’re “very light” and “not see-through” — even in the bright sunshine.

Vansha High-waisted Linen Palazzo Pants in Army Green

Amazon Vansha Women Summer High Waisted Cotton Linen Palazzo Pants Wide Leg Long Lounge Pant Trousers with Pocket

Amazon

The summer heat can make it difficult to get dressed for the weather (especially while traveling), but the Vansha High-waisted Linen Palazzo Pants are the stylish yet breathable staple you’ve been looking for to remedy your packing woes. These classic pants are currently on sale at Amazon for 38 percent off, so whether you’re traveling in the coming weeks or are merely on the hunt for a pair of pants to span the seasons with you, this comfortable linen pair checks all the boxes. We won’t blame you if you choose to buy them in every color. 

More Flowy Pants to Shop at Amazon

Ododos Palazzo Lounge Pants

Amazon ODODOS Women's Wide Leg Palazzo Lounge Pants

Amazon

UEU Casual Yoga Pants

breezy amazon travel pants
Courtesy of Amazon

Sysea High-waisted Pants

Amazon SySea Womens High Waisted Leopard Print Palazzo Pants

Amazon

At the time of publishing, the price started at $31. 

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?

See More T+L Shopping Deals

Birdies Comfy Shoe Sale Tout
Comfy Flats and Sneakers From This Meghan Markle-loved Brand Are Up to 56% Off — but They’re Selling Out Fast
I Test Camping Gear for a Living, and This $70 Tent at Amazon Is One of the Best Iâve Tried Tout
I Test Camping Gear for a Living, and This $70 Tent at Amazon Is One of the Best I’ve Tried
Tula New Eye Balm Stick Tout
The Dark Circle-erasing Eye Balm That Nurses Love Just Dropped in an Even More Brightening Formula
Related Articles
Birdies Comfy Shoe Sale Tout
Comfy Flats and Sneakers From This Meghan Markle-loved Brand Are Up to 56% Off — but They’re Selling Out Fast
Spanx Summer Sale Roundup Tout
Spanx Just Kicked Off a Huge Sale on Celeb-loved Travel Clothes — Here's Everything You Should Grab
Amazon Best-Selling Hiking Boots Tout
Amazon's Best-selling Hiking Boots Are Even More Discounted Than They Were on Prime Day
Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale Tout
Nordstrom Rack’s Huge Sale Has Comfy Clothing So Deeply Discounted, We Thought It Was a Typo — Up to 91% Off
Travel sandals
Travelers Say These Best-selling Walking Sandals Are Comfortable ‘Right Out of the Box’ — and They’re Half Off
Amazon Linen Shirt Review Tout
This Versatile, Cooling Linen Tunic Is a Must-have for All My Travels — and It’s on Sale for Less Than $30
This Portable Fan Will Keep You Cool During Hot Summer Travels â and It's 35% Off Tout
Travelers Say This Portable Neck Fan Is a ‘Life Saver’ in Summer — and It’s Only $26 at Amazon
Madewell tote
This Jennifer Aniston-approved Travel Tote Style Starts at $50 Thanks to a Special Double Sale
Abercrombie linen wide leg travel pants tout
These Breezy Linen Pants Are My Go-to Summer Travel Uniform — and They’re 30% Off
Lightweight Sling Bag for Day hikes and Travel Tout
This Lightweight Sling Bag Is My Go-to for Day Hikes and Travel — and It Even Fits My Hydro Flask Water Bottle
My Mom's best-selling Baleaf bike shorts one-off Tout
My Mom Loves Amazon’s Best-selling Bike Shorts for Summer So Much, She Owns 12 Pairs — and They Have Pockets
Linen Set Amazon Tout
I’m a Travel Editor, and This Is the Linen 2-piece Short Set From Amazon I’m Taking on All of My Summer Trips
Composite for Columbia Freezer Dress review
I’m a Travel Writer, and I Always Pack This Comfy, Wrinkle-free Dress With Cooling Technology for Summer Trips
FUNKYMONKEY Women's Comfort Slides
Birkenstock Loyalists Say These Amazon Sandals Feel Like 'Walking on a Marshmallow' — and They're $25 Right Now
Cariuma Van Gogh Museum
This Comfy, Celeb-loved Sneaker Brand Just Released a Van Gogh-inspired Collection — and It’s Selling Out Fast
Italian Summer Styles That Will Make You Feel Like You're on a Yacht in the Amalfi Coast Tout
13 Italian Summer Styles That Will Make You Feel Like You're on the Amalfi Coast — From Just $7