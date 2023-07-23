These Breathable Linen Trousers Are ‘As Comfortable As Pants Can Get in the Heat’ — and They’re on Sale

Between the blistering heat of summer and the restrictions of packing within a carry-on, building your dream wardrobe for vacation is no small feat. Flowy dresses and skirts are always a great option, but when travel days call for a little more coverage, an airy pair of pants is one staple you should always have ready to go ahead of your adventures.

Complete with an elastic waistband and a billowing wide-leg design, the Vansha High-waisted Linen Palazzo Pants are a carefree and effortlessly stylish option to wear from long-haul flights to days spent sightseeing — and right now they’re on sale at Amazon for just $31.

Vansha High-waisted Linen Palazzo Pants in Black

Amazon

These lightweight, breathable palazzo pants are everything you’ve been looking for to create your ideal summer travel outfit. Made of an airy cotton and linen blend, these pants (which come in 16 stunning colors), will keep you feeling — and looking — cool regardless of the temperature. A stretchy smocked waistband will never feel tight or restrictive against the skin, and a wide leg, loose fit is universally flattering on a broad range of body types.

Linen pants are making waves this summer, and this affordable yet high-quality pair is your gateway into the trend without draining your wallet to do so. Sizes range from S to XXL, and the nature of the design makes them easily dress up or down depending on the occasion, reducing the number of pieces you need to pack into your suitcase to begin with. The pants even boast two deep side pockets which are convenient for holding your phone and other airport essentials while you’re on the go.

Vansha High-waisted Linen Palazzo Pants in Purple

Amazon

The timeless, effortlessly stylish pants have earned more than 1,300 five-star ratings at Amazon, solidifying their spot as the perfect travel pant throughout the sweltering summer months and beyond. One shopper noted that “versatility” when they travel is “important in clothing,” and these pants are “great as loungewear or to dress up for a night out on the town.” They also shared that the “fit” is “so good,” on these linen pants, adding that they’re “lightweight, so soft,” and “really flattering.”

It’s no secret that this summer has ushered in record-breaking temperatures, and one traveler shared that while enjoying a Caribbean vacation they found that they “preferred these [pants] even more than the dresses” they had packed for the trip. Another customer agreed, noting that on hot days, “these are as comfortable as pants can get in the heat,” adding that they’re “very light” and “not see-through” — even in the bright sunshine.

Vansha High-waisted Linen Palazzo Pants in Army Green

Amazon

The summer heat can make it difficult to get dressed for the weather (especially while traveling), but the Vansha High-waisted Linen Palazzo Pants are the stylish yet breathable staple you’ve been looking for to remedy your packing woes. These classic pants are currently on sale at Amazon for 38 percent off, so whether you’re traveling in the coming weeks or are merely on the hunt for a pair of pants to span the seasons with you, this comfortable linen pair checks all the boxes. We won’t blame you if you choose to buy them in every color.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $31.

