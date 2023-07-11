This Pore-clearing Mask Is the Secret Behind Vanessa Hudgens’ Glowy Skin — and It’s Only $25 for Prime Day

If you've always wondered how the stars maintain their flawless, red carpet complexions, but figured whatever skincare holy grail they swear by would likely come at a high price tag, we have some good news. Vanessa Hudgens revealed her beauty secret to T+L, and it can be yours for just $25 during Amazon Prime Day. Enter: the Know Beauty Glacial Bay Clay Mask, which works to brighten, detoxify skin, and minimize the appearance of pores.

In 2021, Hudgens launched Know Beauty, a complete line of skincare products meant to be matched with your personal DNA profile. However, a few years later, the actress decided to pare it down to just one simple, multi-tasking product — the Glacial Bay Clay Mask. And she’s selling it directly on Amazon. And this Prime Day, she’s offering it for 30 percent off.



“Earlier this year, we announced the relaunch of Know Beauty and my new detoxifying face mask, available only on Amazon and on the Know Beauty site with Buy with Prime,” Hudgens shared with Travel + Leisure. “So, of course, we wanted to treat Prime members with a special deal.”

To buy: amazon.com, $25 (originally $35)



As for how she integrates the mask — made with Canadian colloidal clay, sea kelp, kaolin and bentonite clay, and lactic acid — Hudgens told T+L that she always packs it on her carry-on to ensure she can give herself a four-minute facial wherever she goes. She packs it alongside her other favorite beauty items, including Hero Cosmetic Mighty spot treatment patches and Peter Thomas Roth eye patches.

“I think maintaining a regular routine is important,” Hudgens said of her travel day habits.

And, every time she flies, Hudgens noted that she skips makeup and heads out with a “clean face,” adding, “I will do my morning routine beforehand and put some eye patches on during the flight.”

Because of her work, Hudgens says she travels so often that hopping aboard a flight feels like any other commute. But she still makes sure to pack both her beauty products and her water. Plenty of water.

“I love bringing my water bottle tumbler, so I actually drink water,” she said. “If I don’t bring it, I just don’t drink water.”



Though the relaunch of Know Beauty is still relatively new, it’s already getting rave reviews from Amazon shoppers, with many remarking on its ability to leave them feeling refreshed.

“I could feel it working from the moment I applied it, and when I washed it off, my skin felt incredibly clean and refreshed,” one reviewer wrote. “This was the very first mask that has ever worked with me. I was honestly astonished at how cooling and refreshing this felt,” another added.

