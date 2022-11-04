Travelers Call This $37 Expandable Backpack the ‘Most Amazing’ Carry-on — and It Even Comes With Packing Cubes

Traveling light isn’t always an easy feat, but upgrading your luggage with high-performing pieces help make the fantasy more of a reality. If you’re someone that dreads rolling a suitcase behind them at the airport, or just needs a weekender bag that’s better equipped for storing essentials, opting for something like the Vancropak Carry-On Backpack is one smart travel investment.

The 40-liter-capacity travel backpack measures 6.2 inches by 13.7 inches by 20 inches, ensuring that it can fit under your seat on most airlines, as well as in the overhead bin on planes and trains. It opens like a suitcase so you can easily see and access what’s inside while also strategically arranging and organizing your clothes, toiletries, and shoes.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $37 with on-site coupon (originally $40)

And, if you’re an overpacker, or will be traveling for an extended amount of time, the Vancropak Carry-On Backpack expands 2 more inches for extra room. According to the brand, it can hold enough clothes for trips ranging between three to seven days. Additionally, it’s made with a water-resistant polyester fabric that’s durable and easy to clean should spills, scuffs, and other unforeseen hiccups happen during your travel day.

The exterior features multiple zippered pockets to provide additional storage space. Within the main pocket, there are multiple slots and pockets reserved for your laptop, tech essentials, and other travel must-haves. There’s also a discreet anti-theft pocket on the back of the bag if you need a safe spot for your smartphone, passport, boarding pass, or wallet.

Inside, you’ll find a large mesh pocket, a small zippered stash pouch, and compression straps to keep everything in place. What’s more, the Vancropak Carry-On Backpack comes with a set of three packing cubes, which can be used to organize your clothes or as separate toiletry, laundry, and shoe bags if needed. They have mesh tops so you can see what’s inside.

For added comfort, the backpack’s shoulder straps are padded and have a hideaway design if you decided you want to hold it like a briefcase, which is made possible with its double top handles; they make it easy to pick up from under your seat, the overhead bin, taxi trunks, and baggage carousels if need be.

Those traveling with a rolling suitcase can also slide the Vancropak Carry-On Backpack's trolley sleeve over their luggage handles for hands-free convenience. The bag’s dual-locking side buckles give you peace of mind that your belongings are safe and won’t fall out, or be vulnerable to pickpockets.

It’s no wonder why it’s been dubbed the “most amazing carry-on” by Amazon shoppers, who have given it an impressive 4.7-star average rating. One reviewer wrote, “The backpack is very well made and the straps are very comfortable. It has plenty of storage.” After noting that they were able to fit three days’ worth of clothes with the help of the packing cubes, they added, “This is definitely going on all my trips.”

Chiming in, another traveler said, “It’s bigger than your average backpack.” They also shared that using the Vancropak Carry-On Backpack helped them “avoid Spirit Airlines’ [additional baggage] prices” and “it holds a lot.” A third shopper commented, “[It’s] perfect for carrying the most possible [items] onto the plane.”

Following their review, a buyer added that “[it] fits so much” and was surprised to find that there was “still so much room to spare.” They concluded their testimony, writing, “[This is a] 10 out of 10 [and is] my new ‘personal item’ for flights.” And, a final reviewer that used the backpack for a 10-day European trip and “did not want to check any luggage” was happy to report that it was “great” and was “just wanted I needed.”

Well, what are you waiting for? Get the Vancropak Carry-On Backpack at Amazon today. For $40, it’s one heck of a bargain, if you ask us.

At the time of publishing, the price was $40.