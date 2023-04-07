Vail Resorts’ Summer Hotel Sale Is Here — What to Know

Save 15 percent off summer trips to the mountains, with extra perks for Epic Pass holders.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 7, 2023
A group of skiers head down slope at the Vail Resort
Photo:

Andy Cross/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Ski season may be coming to a close, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of things to look forward to at mountain destinations across the country. 

Summer is actually one of the best times to explore the mountains with activities available from mountain biking to scenic gondola rides, and more. And to celebrate, Vail Resorts told Travel + Leisure the company is putting its hotels on sale up to 15 percent off for the summer season.

"The Vail Resorts Summer Escape Sale is a perfect way to save a few dollars while you enjoy your time with family and friends during one of the most popular times to experience the outdoors,” Danielle Johnson, the director of corporate communications at Vail Resorts, told T+L.

The sale kicks off on April 7 when Epic Pass holders (including those who just purchased an Epic Day Pass) can book discounted hotels. As a bonus, Epic Pass holders will receive an additional 20 percent off already discounted lodging rates.

Then on April 12, the sale will open to the public, allowing travelers to save big on hotels across dozens of Vail Resorts properties.

On the East Coast, head to Stowe in Vermont to work on your golf game and stay at a resort with amazing mountain views, or head out West to try out the alpine slide at Breckenridge paired with a stay at Gravity Haus where travelers can sink into cozy booths with a local draft beer. Or head to Park City where travelers can visit the Utah Olympic Park and relax in the mountain chic atmosphere of its hotels.

In addition to the hotel savings, Epic Pass holders will receive 20 percent off all on-mountain food and beverages, bike rentals, and golf at select resorts, according to the company. These pass holders can also go for a scenic summer gondola ride at participating resorts for free. 

The Epic Pass, which went on sale last month, is going digital next year, allowing skiers and snowboarders to activate and store their lift passes on their phones through the company’s mobile app. The pass is then scanned hands-free through Bluetooth and can be used in lieu of plastic cards or RFID chips.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Tubing in front of Breckinridge Resort during the summer
Vail Resorts Is Celebrating Summer With 15% off Hotel Stays — but You'll Have to Book Soon
Vail resort
It's Time to Buy an Epic Pass for Ski Season — and There Are New Perks for Next Year
Fresh snow covering Mammoth Mountain
This California Ski Resort Will Stay Open Until 'at Least' July — What to Know
The outdoor pool at the Pendry Park City
This Park City, Utah, Hotel Has Direct Access to Some of the Best Spring Skiing in the U.S.
The Taos Ski Valley on a sunny day
This Popular Ski Pass With Access to 55 Mountains Is on Sale for Next Season — and You Can't Beat the Price
Alpine downhill skiers in the snow covered Rocky Mountains of Vail
This Colorado Mountain Town Will Make You Feel Like Like You're Skiing in the French Alps
view of Beaver Creek central plaza - Colorado
The Last Day to Buy an Epic Pass Is Almost Here — and It's One of the Best Ski Deals of the Season
View of Grand Summit, Park City
Vail Resorts' Cyber Sale Is Back With Up to 40% Off Hotels Throughout Ski Season
Skiing Back Bowls at Vail, Colorado
8 of the Best Colorado Ski Resorts for Thrilling Terrain and Stunning Scenery
Man rows raft down the Colorado River in the Grand Canyon
9 of the Best Adventure Destinations in the U.S. for an Action-packed Getaway
Aerial view of Sun Valley, Idaho
20 Most Beautiful Winter Towns in the U.S.
Mount Crested Butte, Colorado village in summer with colorful sunrise by wooden lodging houses on hills with green trees
Where to Buy a Vacation Home in Colorado
An elevated view of the London skyline
11 Best Places to Travel in February
Vail view
Vail Resorts Are Reopening Across the Country — What to Know About Their Health and Safety Procedures
Jay Peak
These Are the 8 Best Ski Resorts in Vermont
Aerial view of The Star entertainment complex in Frisco, Texas
This Texas City Is Having a Moment — and It's Home to Universal's Upcoming Theme Park