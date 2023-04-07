Ski season may be coming to a close, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of things to look forward to at mountain destinations across the country.

Summer is actually one of the best times to explore the mountains with activities available from mountain biking to scenic gondola rides, and more. And to celebrate, Vail Resorts told Travel + Leisure the company is putting its hotels on sale up to 15 percent off for the summer season.

"The Vail Resorts Summer Escape Sale is a perfect way to save a few dollars while you enjoy your time with family and friends during one of the most popular times to experience the outdoors,” Danielle Johnson, the director of corporate communications at Vail Resorts, told T+L.

The sale kicks off on April 7 when Epic Pass holders (including those who just purchased an Epic Day Pass) can book discounted hotels. As a bonus, Epic Pass holders will receive an additional 20 percent off already discounted lodging rates.

Then on April 12, the sale will open to the public, allowing travelers to save big on hotels across dozens of Vail Resorts properties.

On the East Coast, head to Stowe in Vermont to work on your golf game and stay at a resort with amazing mountain views, or head out West to try out the alpine slide at Breckenridge paired with a stay at Gravity Haus where travelers can sink into cozy booths with a local draft beer. Or head to Park City where travelers can visit the Utah Olympic Park and relax in the mountain chic atmosphere of its hotels.

In addition to the hotel savings, Epic Pass holders will receive 20 percent off all on-mountain food and beverages, bike rentals, and golf at select resorts, according to the company. These pass holders can also go for a scenic summer gondola ride at participating resorts for free.

The Epic Pass, which went on sale last month, is going digital next year, allowing skiers and snowboarders to activate and store their lift passes on their phones through the company’s mobile app. The pass is then scanned hands-free through Bluetooth and can be used in lieu of plastic cards or RFID chips.