Travel is back, and one tour company is hoping to get everyone out on the road by offering 20% off vacations around the world for 2023 and even 2024.

The EF Go Ahead Tours early Black Friday sale, which runs until Nov. 25, offers savings of up to $600 off per person on tours in Ireland, Portugal, Egypt, and more, the company told Travel + Leisure. The company will release different deals each week as part of the sale.

"We are seeing record demand guided group travel. Travelers are ready to take those long-awaited trips," Heidi Durflinger, the president of EF Go Ahead Tours, said in a statement shared with T+L. "The value, special access, ease, and convenience as well as the focus we place on educational and immersive experiences is driving the demand we are noticing. We are thrilled about the launch of our Black Friday deals to make travel even more affordable and within reach.”

Through Nov. 3, travelers can score up to $600 off tours like Egypt & the Nile River Cruise, which normally costs $3,339 per person, but is on sale for $2,739. Or explore America’s national parks with the U.S. National Parks for Solo Travelers: The Grand Canyon to Zion tour, which normally costs $4,239, but is on sale for $3,639.

From Nov. 4 to Nov. 10, the travel company will then release discounts on trips to Spain, Italy, and Greece.

In addition to the weekly discounts, EF Go Ahead Tours will release 12 lightning deals offering up to $1,000 off throughout the month. These deals will be available in several destinations, including Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, and Costa Rica.

In total, EF Go Ahead Tours runs 175 guided trips to destinations on all seven continents, including tours that are specialized for solo travelers, families, different interests, and more. The company offers group trips that are capped at 38 people.