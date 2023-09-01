This Fall Train Trip Will Take You to 2 National Parks Across the U.S. — and the Albuquerque Hot Air Balloon Festival

Also on the itinerary is a ride on the Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad.

By
Rachel Chang
Rachel Chang
Rachel Chang
Rachel Chang is a travel and pop culture journalist who contributes to Travel + Leisure, Condé Nast Traveler, Lonely Planet, and more.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 1, 2023
Several hot air balloons preparing to launch at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta
Photo:

Greg Meland/Getty Images

National parks, historic cities, and a spectacular hot air balloon festival, all on one great American train trip — that's what makes Vacation By Rail’s Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta trip one of the most iconic ways to experience the southwest in the fall. 

“This well-planned tour checks a lot of items off the bucket list: overnight train travel, visits to two national parks, and, of course, visiting Albuquerque’s International Balloon Fiesta—twice," Todd Powell, Vacations By Rail co-founder, told Travel + Leisure. “Our itinerary includes two visits to this annual event: once in the morning to experience the mass ascension as well as in the evening to see illuminated balloons during the night glow.”

Boarding in Chicago or San Francisco — or any spot along Amtrak’s California Zephyr route — travelers will start by experiencing what Powell calls “a classic overnight rail experience” with a highlight being the “dramatic vistas as the train courses through the Rocky Mountains between Denver and Grand Junction.”

Next on the agenda are a pair of national parks, Arches and Mesa Verde, followed by a ride on the Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad “highlighted by a ride through the Animas River Gorge en route to Silverton,” he said. Then it’s on to explore Santa Fe, where travelers will be led on a historic walking tour, before concluding in Albuquerque at the festival, self-described as the ”largest gathering of balloons and balloonists in the world.” 

View of the Animas River and the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad train as seen from a passenger's perspective out the window of a train car.

John M. Chase/Getty Images

The mix of so many of the nation’s highlights is what makes this itinerary so unique, especially this time of year. "The southwest in autumn is a wonderful time of year," Powell noted. "Summer heat makes way for milder temperatures, there are fewer visitors in the National Parks, and the changing colors of aspen, cottonwood, and willow trees make a colorful backdrop for hundreds of hot air balloons rising to the sky.”

What takes this itinerary one step beyond is the mix of experiences. “There is a lot of history and culture woven into the itinerary from an historic walking tour of Santa Fe to viewing the cliff dwellings in Mesa Verde National Park,” he said. “Travelers are delighted to learn that Mesa Verde National Park is an International Dark Sky Park and our hotel is situated inside the park making for a great opportunity to stargaze.”

But the highlight, of course, is experiencing it all by train. “The rail journeys are part of the adventure on our Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta tour,” he said. “One of the best parts of any rail journey is the opportunity to see parts of the country inaccessible by other modes of transportation, and travelers can do just that on two unique train rides.”

While this year’s itinerary has already sold out, bookings are now available for 2024 starting at $3,095 per person, with more information available at vacationsbyrail.com.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Alpine ski ressort, village with front de neige, at the French Alps (Les Gets)
Eurostar Launches New Service to the French Alps Just in Time for Ski Season
Rainbow divide from rain over Tahiti
I Visited the Little-known 'Vanilla Island' — and Found Neon Sunsets, Friendly Sharks, Overwater Bungalows, and Tree House Dining
Women porters, guides and family at Machu Picchu with Empowering Women at Alpaca Expeditions
This Indigenous-owned Tour Company in Peru Has Women-only Hiking Trips That Include Camping in Glass Domes, Cooking Classes, and a Visit to an Alpaca Farm
Arctic Circle express Raumabanen - Train on Kylling Bridge - Railway bridge in Rauma
This Luxury Train Journey Is Now Going Deeper Into the Arctic Circle’s Northern Landscapes
The exterior of the Japanese Heritage ShÅya House.
This 320-year-old Rural Village Home Was Moved From Japan to California — and You Can Visit in October
Rendering interior of Wax Rabbit Speakeasy
Las Vegas Nightlife Is Getting Some New Players — Including an Invite-only Cocktail Bar, a Cabaret-style Nightclub, and a Mexican-inspired Speakeasy
A rendering of The Rise of Icarus waterslide at Mt. Olympus Water & Theme Park
This Midwestern City Is the 'Waterpark Capital of the World' — and It's Going to Debut America's Tallest Waterslide Next Summer
People attending Italian festival in the North End, Boston, MA
5 Best Little Italy Neighborhoods in the U.S.
Nina Ruggiero and father smile on a boat during a fishing excursion
I Took My Dad Fishing in the Florida Keys — and Found Outdoor Adventure, Beautiful Hotels, and Intriguing History Along the Way
A person takes a dip in the hot springs at Castle Hot Springs in Arizona
One of T+L Readers' Favorite Resorts in the U.S. Now Has Wellness Retreats Timed Around the Solar Calendar
Women on a swing and in a flower bath in Bali
This Female-owned Tour Company Hosts Trips to Help Women Unwind in the World's Most Beautiful Places
The Great Blue Hole in Belize seen from above
Belize's Great Blue Hole Is a Once-in-a-lifetime Destination for Divers — Here's How to Visit
Sailing along the downtown Buffalo waterfront district.
This City in Western New York Has Become an Unexpected Cultural Destination — Thanks to a Brand-new Attraction
Two people during meditation session at Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North
Desert Bathing Is the Key to Total Relaxation — and This Gorgeous Hotel in Arizona Will Show You How to Do It
Panorama of Passo di Gardena
15 Best Things to Do in the Dolomites — Skiing, Hiking, and Village-hopping Included
40 Mile point lighthouse tower in Rogers City, Michigan
This U.S. Small Town Has a Lake With Water That 'Looks Like the Caribbean' — and It's One of the Most Affordable Places to Buy a Vacation Home