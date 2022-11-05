Amazon’s Best-selling Comforter Makes Shoppers Feel Like They’re at a ‘Luxury Hotel’ — and It’s Up to 56% Off

The fluffy, cloud-like duvet insert has racked up more than 77,000 five-star ratings and is as little as $19 right now.

By Kylee McGuigan
Published on November 5, 2022 06:00AM EDT

Fall weather prompts us to want to stay extra warm — both inside and outside. If you’re in search of a cozy duvet cover that’s soft, comfortable, long-lasting, and affordable, lucky for you, Amazon’s best-selling duvet is on sale for up to 56 percent off. 

The Utopia Bedding Comforter Duvet Insert has earned more than 77,000 perfect ratings from shoppers, with countless reviewers calling it a “must buy” and comparing it to “five-star hotel bedding.” And, it’s currently discounted to less than $20 for the queen size in crisp white— a major steal!

Made of 100 percent microfiber polyester, the duvet has a plush, “cloud-like” feel. The simple boxed design and piping also elevate it so that you can even have it displayed on your bed as a comforter. One customer said that the insert “feels like a standard comforter,” and to “try it out if you’re looking for something basic.” 

It’s available in sizes such as twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, and California king, along with 13 color options — but, if you want the best deal, make sure you select the queen size in white.

Utopia Bedding Comforter Duvet Insert
To buy: amazon.com, $19 (originally $42)

You won’t have to worry about this insert shifting around inside your duvet cover since it has four corner tabs that secure it in place. Or, you can opt to use the insert on its own, as one Amazon shopper had considered. “It works perfectly in my duvet, but honestly, it is so nice, I may use it as just a comforter.” 

The duvet insert is also machine washable, which is a plus for those who really put it to the test. One reviewer reported it’s “made of a good-quality material” for the price, and they “washed it and dried it out of the box,” noting that it looks great on their bed, too.  

And if you’ve been looking to upgrade your bed situation with the best of the best — but on a budget — hundreds of Amazon shoppers spoke to how this top-selling duvet insert makes them feel like they’re on vacation at home. One customer complimented the “amazing quality” and wrote that it reminded them of a “nice stay at a luxury hotel.” They added, “I am absolutely obsessed with this comforter/duvet. It feels like a freaking cloud! It’s warm and cool at the same time.” 

Another buyer actually started purchasing Utopia sheets after discovering them at a hotel. “We couldn't believe the softness and the low price. The sheets we purchased two years ago are still great... so we decided to try the comforter.” Spoiler alert: “Utopia came through again,” they shared. “We were warm all night. It is soft (just like the sheets) and lightweight,” they pointed out.

Ahead of the holiday season, the duvet insert would be a great gift for family, friends, or even yourself. If you, or someone you know, happens to be more of a cold sleeper, they’d greatly benefit from this — considering one reviewer mentioned they were extra warm while sleeping with just the insert, rather than a comforter, too. However, buyers also noted that it’s “cool to the touch yet retains body heat” and even hot sleepers haven’t had any issues with it.

Ready to refresh your bedding and get the “fancy hotel” vibes at home? Make sure to snag this best-selling duvet insert while it’s up to 56 percent off. But, hurry, there’s not telling when this sale will end, so you’ll want to quickly add it to your cart for just $19 for a limited time. 

