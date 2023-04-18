Even Flight Attendants Are Shocked by How 'Durable and Dependable' This Luggage Set Is — and It’s Under $75

There’s a misconception that quality luggage has to come with a steep price tag. Well, that was before the U.S. Traveler Rio Luggage Set. A favorite for travelers and flight attendants alike, the two-piece set is proof that you can find spacious, high-performing luggage without having to break the bank.

So, just how much are we talking about? You can get the U.S. Traveler duo for just $70 at Amazon — and that’s without any special promotion, sale, or coupon. But, the best part is that you’d never guess that the luggage set was priced this low thanks to its sleek design, which if you ask us, rivals high-end brands.

Consisting of a 21-inch carry-on suitcase and an underseat duffel bag (which measures 14 inches by 10 inches by 6 inches), the U.S. Traveler Rio Luggage Set ensures that your clothes, toiletries, and other trip essentials are safe and secure for take-off and touchdown. Both pieces are made with durable polyester and boast softside constructions, allowing them to provide ample packing space. In fact, the carry-on bag expands up to 2 inches, which is good news if you'll be headed on a lengthy trip — or you really just want to bring that just-in-case outfit or pair of shoes with you.

What's more, the carry-on is stocked with plenty of thoughtful features to make your travel experience even smoother. On the outside, the suitcase has two roomy zippered pockets, which are padded and the perfect spots for headphones, portable chargers, and other items that you'll want to keep close and have fast access to while you're on the go. The interior, on the other hand, is designed with compression straps and a large mesh divider pocket for organization.

As for the underseat bag, which can be used in place of a backpack, purse, or tote bag, it's also equipped with multiple pockets and organizational compartments for added storage space. For convenience purposes, it features a pass-through strap that allows it to slide over the carry-on suitcase's retractable, self-locking handle, which you'll see will make navigating busy airports, train stations, town squares, hotel lobbies, etc. instantly much easier. And, you can alternate between wearing it around your shoulder with its padded crossbody strap or using its top carrying handles.

With features like this, it's not hard to see why the U.S. Traveler Rio Luggage Set has earned so much praise from Amazon shoppers — it has more than 1,300 five-star ratings, and comes recommended by flight attendants. One customer wrote, "I’m a flight attendant and I absolutely love this luggage set… I am shocked at how durable and dependable this set is. I have received multiple compliments on this luggage from other flight attendants, and that’s very telling in itself." They also added that they "still have so much room in it, even when I overpack" and that it "fits perfectly wherever I want to stow it on the plane, and I have zero complaints."

Similarly, another reviewer shared, "As a new flight attendant, I couldn't afford the Travelpro line, but this set had been absolutely great. It fits perfectly on the CRJ200 planes and is not showing any signs of wear and tear." Also vouching for its sturdiness, a third shopper wrote, "We spent three-and-a-half weeks in Italy, took multiple train rides, flew coach there and back, hauled them across cobblestones, and up and down five-story flights of stairs. They held enough, held up, and we still have them."

If your suitcase game is in need of upgrading, consider this a sign to add the U.S. Traveler Rio Luggage Set to your Amazon cart. Between its flight attendant endorsement and low price tag, you can't go wrong with it.

At the time of publishing, the price was $70.

