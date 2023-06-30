The East Coast's Ultimate Wellness Destination Is Hiding Just a 2-hour Drive From New York City

Between spa resorts that focus on nature-based rituals like forest bathing and aromatherapy massages, glamping, and opportunities for outdoor recreation, Upstate New York — specifically, the scenic regions of Catskills and Hudson Valley — has emerged as the ultimate four-season wellness destination on the East Coast.

So whether you’re looking to schvitz out toxins in the sauna, try some alternative healing practices such as reiki, or sleep under the stars, the arcadian goldmine of wellbeing northwest of New York City delivers. Even better news for stressed-out urbanites seeking fresh air and transformative energy? It’s just a short drive or train ride from the Big Apple.

Courtesy of Auberge Resorts Collection

Spa Resorts

For folks who are new to the whole wellness thing, a luxury spa resort promises to be an indulgent and exceedingly comfortable entry point — especially if it’s somewhere like Wildflower Farms, Auberge Resorts Collection. Tucked away on a river-crossed, 140-acre plot in Gardiner, the pastoral escape is dotted with free-standing cabins and boasts a resplendent spa with a rotating menu of treatments inspired by shifting seasons that use locally harvested botanical products. To unwind before and after the healing rituals? Outdoor hot tubs and an indoor saltwater pool.

Mohonk Mountain House, a castle resort that’s been around since 1869, recently upgraded its spa to include an outdoor treatment sanctuary overlooking the lake, plus a variety of new wellness experiences — including mindfulness sessions, hydrotherapy massages, and seasonal programs.

The smaller Piaule Catskill, a modern and minimally minded “landscape hotel,” supplies a spa with saltwater and cold mineral pools as well as bird walks, yoga, sound baths, and stress-melting massages.

INNESS, which has amassed quite the loyal base thanks to its soothing farmhouse-chic aesthetic, harvest-driven fare, and flora-framed grounds, will add a nature-oriented, full-service spa in the fall.

Sean Davidson/Courtesy of Piaule Catskill

Glamping

Glamping definitely falls into the wellness cannon, too. If you’re all about communing with Mother Nature but prefer not to recharge on the ground, a tricked-out tent at AutoCamp Catskills might be just the ticket. The 31-foot Airstreams are also compelling (and cool) options. Wellness-tinged experiences include forest bathing, morning meditation, and pottery making.

In addition to its cozy regular rooms, Eastwind Hotel & Bar offers guests the opportunity to snooze in Scandi-inspired A-frame cabins surrounded by the tranquility of leafy trees.

Getaway Eastern Catskills leans into the collective interest in downsizing and streamlining, inviting guests to do away with the superfluous extras by shacking up in tiny homes. Don’t worry, that doesn’t mean sacrificing creature comforts like queen beds and hot showers.

Tara Donne

Wellness Spaces

Upstate New York has heaps of alternative day spas with an emphasis on wellbeing. Hudson Valley Healing Center boasts an immersive salt cave, infrared sauna, a hyperbaric chamber, and vitamin IVs. BODHI is a holistic sanctuary that supports well-being through yoga, acupuncture, energy work, and massages. More than just places to practice downward dog, studios that go beyond the physical aspects of asana such as Stone Wave Yoga — which hosts classes, pranayama workshops, farm meditation, and retreats — are on the rise as well.

Nature Activities

It’s no secret that hiking is a huge reason people visit Catskills and Hudson Valley. Both destinations are exceedingly popular among fall-foliage chasers, but possess a year-round appeal that means wildflower-framed trails in the spring and summer.

Other pilgrimage-worthy ways to work up a sweat? Biking, kayaking, and climbing the Gunks. When winter rolls in, snow covers the mountain resorts, creating picture-perfect conditions for skiing and snowboarding. Ice skating on frozen lakes and cross-country skiing through frosted parks are great ways to remain active when the temps dip.

Ruth Peterkin/Getty Images

Coming Soon

The Ranch Hudson Valley, the East Coast outpost of the Malibu flagship health retreat, is slated to open in March 2024.

