The Real Reason You Have to Put Your Airplane Seat Upright During Takeoff and Landing

This is why the airplane rule is so important.

By
Stefanie Waldek
Stefanie Waldek headshot
Stefanie Waldek
Stefanie Waldek is a freelance space, travel, and design journalist with expertise in aviation, meteorology, and polar regions. She was a former editor at Architectural Digest, TripAdvisor, and ArtNews.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 5, 2023
Airplane cabin interior, empty comfortable seats in economy class with portholes.
Photo:

PrathanChorruangsak/Getty Images

Frequent fliers, you know the routine. As your plane begins its final approach, flight attendants will walk through the aisles making sure seats are in the upright position — even if you're fast asleep. But why do you need to put your seat upright for takeoff and landing? Technically, it's the law. 

According to part 121 of the U.S. Code of Federal Regulations, "no [air carrier] may take off or land an airplane unless each passenger seat back is in the upright position." 

The reason this seemingly insignificant task is written into federal law is simple: It's for safety. "In the upright position, the seat is locked and most robust to withstand any force from a potential impact," says former pilot Hans Mast, now a travel agent with Golden Rule Travel. When a seat is reclined, it's not locked into place, and a sudden stop could have the seat lurch forward, catapulting its occupant. On the flip side, acceleration could have the seat slam backward. "The airplane's inertia can change the seatback's angle, which potentially can crush the knees of the passenger who is sitting directly behind that seat," says former pilot Dan Bubb, a professor at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. (This is a good reminder to always wear your seatbelt, too.) 

Related: 25 Things You Should Do Before Boarding a Plane, According to a Frequent Flier

"It also ensures that the path to the aisle remains as unobstructed as possible, facilitating a more efficient evacuation if necessary," Mast adds. That's why seats around emergency exits have limited to no recline. If an emergency were to happen, the person in the seat could easily forget or be unable to move the seat upright. "If a seat is reclined, it could slow down the person in the seat behind trying to exit during an emergency," says Montreal-based flight attendant Steve Daniel. And in an emergency, every second matters.

Takeoff and landing are the most dangerous phases of flight. According to an Airbus study, about 75 percent of worldwide accidents involving Airbus aircraft, both fatal and non-fatal, in the last 20 years have occurred during takeoff, approach, or landing. "Approach and landing are highly complex flight phases which place significant demands on the crew in terms of navigation, aircraft configuration changes, communication with air traffic control, congested airspace, and degraded weather conditions," writes Airbus in the study. "This combination of high workload and the increased potential for unanticipated events can create a complex interplay of contributing factors, which may lead to an accident."

Boeing also found takeoff, climb, final approach, and landing to be the most dangerous phases of flight. Its most recent study, spanning 2011 to 2022, reports that 67 percent of worldwide fatal accidents involving Boeing aircraft occurred during those phases.

Related: Why Planes Are Among the Safest Modes of Transportation, According to Aviation Experts

Beyond returning your seat to the upright position during takeoff and landing, flight attendants will also ask you to close and lock your tray table, ensure all bags are stowed beneath the seat in front of you or in the overhead compartment, and retract any extendable in-flight entertainment screens (the ones that come out of the armrest in the bulkhead and sometimes in the exit rows). Again, this is all for safety:  "Safety is a symphony of many little things that, together, can make a huge difference," says Daniel.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Gate screen for inaugural JetBlue flight from JFK to CDG
I Flew on JetBlue’s First Flight from NYC to Paris — Here’s What Travelers Can Expect
El Al Israel plane
Delta’s Newest Partnership Will Offer Travelers More Flights Between the U.S. and Israel
Hand pulling down or up window blinds during flight.
How to Support an Anxious Flier, According to Experts
A Play Air SEÂ A321neo airbus passenger aircraft at Keflavik International Airport, near Reykjavik, Iceland
This Low-cost Airline Has 35% Off Flights to London, Amsterdam, and More — but You'll Have to Book Soon
Close up of a salesman giving new car keys to his black customers in a car showroom. The view is through glass.
This Simple Rental Car Hack Will Help You Avoid Getting Scammed
Passenger Conveyor At Terminal 1 Of Changi Airport in Singapore
This Is the Best Airport for Food — and It's T+L's Best Airport in the World
Washington Dulles International Airport
This Is the Most Expensive Airport to Fly Out of in the U.S. — Here’s Why
Illustration showing a passport inside a carry on suitcase pocket
Why You Should Never Put Your Passport in Your Carry-on
Qantas A350 Wellbeing Zone with healthy snacks
The World's Longest Flight Will Have a 'Wellbeing Zone' for Stretching Exercises and Refreshments
Pair of photos from Greece, one showing a woman disembarking a yacht and one showing an ancient amphitheater
My Family and I Splurged on a Charter Yacht Vacation — and It Was Totally Worth It
An illustration of a boarding pass and passports over a world map
Why You Never Want to See These Four Letters on Your Boarding Pass
A man using earbuds and his smartphone on an airplane
What Really Happens When You Don't Turn Off Your Cell Phone on a Plane?
A Norse Atlantic Airways airplane flying through blue sky and clouds
This Airline Sale Has Flights From the U.S. to London, Rome, Berlin, and Paris for Less Than $200 — but You Have to Book Soon
High angle shot of woman booking flight online
10 Tips to Help You Score Cheap Last-minute Flights
Interior of Doha Airport and the exterior of Louis Vuitton Lounge by Yannick AlleÌno
This New Airport Lounge Might Be One of the Most Luxurious — and Exclusive — in the World
The VistaJet Global 7500 jet flying though cloudy mountains
These New Private Jet Tours Will Take You to Some of the Most Coveted Summer Destinations — Without the Crowds and Commercial Airports