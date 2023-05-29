You’d Never Guess This Flattering One-piece Swimsuit Is From Amazon — and It's 46% Off This Weekend

Memorial Day Weekend has always been one of the best times to shop for the items you know you need but have been holding off on purchasing, and it’s a safe bet that with the summer quickly approaching, a new bathing suit has been at the back of your mind (and the top of your Amazon shopping cart). Active vacations might call for a one-piece to keep you secure and covered, but that doesn’t mean it should come at the cost of your personal style. Enter: the Upopby Vintage Padded One-Piece Swimsuit.

Right now, the effortlessly cool and top-rated one-piece is on sale at Amazon for just $33 and ready to help you usher in a new season of adventure. And, with thousands of happy shoppers singing its praise, this swimsuit is sure to be the M.V.P. of your suitcase during your next vacation.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $33 (originally $61)



Trust us, this retro-inspired one-piece bathing suit is about to become one of the most-worn pieces in your closet this summer, especially if you have any tropical vacations on the horizon. It's made from a stretchy combination of polyamide and elastane, with an opaque polyester lining that fits to the curves of your body while keeping you secure for snorkeling, rafting, and everything in between. Adjustable shoulder straps create a personalized fit, and the top of the Upopby Vintage One-Piece Swimsuit features subtle built-in push-up padding that provides modest covering while still allowing you to show off your shape.

The bathing suit comes in 25 bright and bold colors so your personal style can still shine through from the beach to the pool, with a size range from 6 to 18. Not to mention that a ruched shaping panel on the front of the Upopby Vintage One-Piece Swimsuit creates an incredibly curve-accentuating effect that will leave you with unparalleled confidence while remaining sure your body will be covered if you’re opting into a more active vacation.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $34 (originally $61)



If the 11,500-plus shoppers who awarded this bathing suit a five-star rating at Amazon aren’t enough to sell you, perhaps their testaments to the durability and undeniable comfort of this timeless one-piece might. One shopper explained that they’re often drawn toward water sports, and because they’re “in the pool, kayaking, or paddle boarding almost daily,” they were impressed because this suit “doesn’t ride up,” while offering “great support.”

Another customer shared that they “spend a lot of time at a lake house” and regularly “take water vacations,” and while they own a number of other suits, this one-piece has become their “go-to favorite.” In fact, they even love it so much that they’ve already purchased a second suit, and have plans on “buying a third one.” And, if you’re looking for an eye-catching one-piece to rock on your next vacation, take it from this shopper who noted that they “got a lot of compliments from other vacationers” when they wore it on their most recent trip.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $34 (originally $61)



Your vacation should be a time to relax and unwind without having to think about an uncomfortable bathing suit digging in or threatening to leave you exposed the moment you get into the water. Thankfully, the Upopby Vintage One-Piece Swimsuit is now on sale for an impressive 46 percent off at Amazon for Memorial Day Weekend. So, for just $33, you can enjoy the beach with the knowledge that you not only look great, but also that you've found a suit you can rely on for years to come.

More Swimsuits on Sale for Memorial Day Weekend

Zin Pretty High-Waisted Bikini Set

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $36 (originally $49)

RxrxCoco V-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $31 (originally $41)

Anne Cole Solid Twist-Front One-Piece Swimsuit

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, from $29 (originally $88)

La Blanca Island Goddess One-Piece Swimsuit

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, from $36 (originally $125)

Mooslover One-Shoulder High-Waisted Bikini Set

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, from $23 (originally $28)

At the time of publishing, the price started at $33.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

