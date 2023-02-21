Universal Announces Super Nintendo World Will Open in Florida

Just as Universal Studios Hollywood was celebrating its opening of the Mario-themed park, it was announced that another iteration will be heading to Orlando.

Published on February 21, 2023
Universal's Super Nintendo World will be coming to it's Orlando resort.

Announced by Universal Parks & Resorts chairman and CEO Mark Woodbury during last week's grand opening celebration of Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood last week, the Orlando location will be the third in the world (with the first two being in Japan and California).

Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood has been described as a “innovative, immersive, and highly-anticipated themed land." Guests enter the colorful land via the brand’s signature green pipe entryway and are then fully immersed in the vibrant, 360-degree world of the beloved characters.

The land features headlining attraction Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge, inspired by the beloved video game series. The never before done attraction blends augmented reality (AR) with physical set pieces and projection mapping technology set along a moving ride track. A cornerstone of the land is interactive gameplay features which welcomes guests to punch the famed “?” blocks to collect digital golden coins and compete with other park goers.

Much like the video games, real time rankings are depicted on screens in the land. Other interactive games and the land’s signature restaurant, Toadstool Café, round out the experience.

No announcement on whether attractions from the Hollywood or Japan version will be replicated in Orlando has been made, but with the available land space more than one is anticipated. 

When Super Nintendo World opens in Florida it will be a part of the upcoming, highly anticipated Epic Universe park, expected to open in 2025.

The news comes at a time of great expansion for the company that includes an upcoming Minion Land set to open summer 2023 at Universal Orlando Resort, an upcoming theme park in Texas, and a year-round immersive horror attraction in Las Vegas.

