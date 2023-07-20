A Brand-new Land Dedicated to These Beloved Characters Is Coming to Universal Orlando Next Year

Universal Orlando is opening a DreamWorks Land in 2024.

Published on July 20, 2023
Dreamworks Universal Orlando
Photo:

Courtesy of Universal Orlando Resort

Universal Orlando Resort is bringing beloved movie characters from Dreamworks Animation to Florida next year.

Announced Thursday, visitors to Dreamworks Land “share special moments with their favorite characters...and explore themed, interactive play spaces and attractions that bring popular franchises like Shrek, Trolls and Kung Fu Panda to life in the most imaginatively fun ways.” the park shared with Travel + Leisure in a press release.

DreamWorks Land will be taking over a portion of the park previously occupied by several children attractions, including Woody Woodpecker’s KidZone, Fievel's Playland, Woody Woodpecker's Nuthouse Coaster, Curious George Goes to Town, DreamWorks Destination, and Shrek and Donkey's Meet & Greet, which ceased operations earlier this year. 

Universal shared that this is “part of a collection of new entertainment experiences debuting at Universal Orlando Resort in 2024 and is a continuation of Universal’s commitment to rich storytelling that places guests of all ages in the most incredible and immersive environments.”

Further details are expected to be released in the future.

This announcement comes during a period of growth for the theme park destination which includes the upcoming opening of Minion Land. The all-new, kids-focused land will be an expansion of the existing Illumination’s Minions footprint. Minion Land, when complete later this summer, will feature a brand-new, pioneering attraction, Villain-Con Minion Blast, along with character meet-and-greets, marquee dining location Minion Café, and various shopping and dining experiences. The land was created in partnership with Universal’s award-winning creative team and the acclaimed filmmakers from Illumination.

Universal Orlando Resort’s upcoming fourth theme park, Epic Universe, is expected to open in 2025 and will feature America’s second Super Nintendo World, while a new first-of-its-kind Universal theme park targeted for families with young children has been announced for Frisco, Texas.

