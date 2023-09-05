I'm a Scaredy-cat Who Went to Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights — and I'm Definitely Going Back

This weekend, Universal Orlando opened its 32nd Halloween Horror Nights event, kicking off a record-setting 48-night run happening now through Nov. 4. This year’s iteration of the fan-favorite event has 10 haunted houses — including some themed to popular TV shows and iconic horror film franchises — five scare zones located throughout the park, live entertainment, and tons of frightfully themed food and drink options. Located in Universal Studios Florida — one of three Universal Orlando theme parks, along with Universal Islands of Adventure and Universal Volcano Bay water park — this eerie event has a huge fanbase. Each year, horror-loving fans speculate about the house and scare zone themes online for months before they are finally released — and then they line up for hours in their spooky best when September rolls around and Horror Nights begins.

Honestly, I never understood the hype. The idea that people actively wanted to be scared by figures popping out from dark corners was completely foreign to me, but I was intrigued. I love theme parks — really, themed entertainment of all kinds — and this year, my curiosity finally got the best of me. For years I’ve listened to fans rave about Halloween Horror Nights and its intricately themed houses and detailed scare zones, but I’ve always been too scared to check it out for myself. I’m the type of person who watches horror movies with my hands over my eyes, and I haven’t been to a haunted house since my freshman year of high school when I refused to look at anything remotely scary the entire time. One of the sayings at Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights is “never go alone,” so I grabbed my sister (who also avoids all things scary), and flew to Orlando to see what the hype was all about.

After a night in the fog, I can safely say that I get it — and I already want to go back. It took me about two houses to really get in the spirit, but by my third house of the evening, I was getting “good scares” and genuinely enjoying screaming my head off. In fact, we scaredy-cats had so much fun at the event, we seriously considered splurging on last-minute tickets to go back the next night.

Ready to gather your scream squad and see for yourself? Here’s what you need to know about Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights this year.

Halloween Horror Nights Houses

This year, there are 10 scream-worthy houses located around the park. Five were based on cult-favorite horror shows, films, and franchises: “Stranger Things 4,” “The Exorcist: Believer,” “The Last of Us,” “Universal Monsters: Unmasked,” and “Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count.” There are another five original houses created by Universal’s Entertainment team: “ Dr. Oddfellow: Twisted Origins," "Dueling Dragons: Choose Thy Fate," "Yeti: Campground Kills," "The Darkest Deal,” and “Bloodmoon: Dark Offerings.” Each house had a totally unique — and completely over-the-top — set with live actors playing out macabre show scenes and others hiding in the shadows, waiting to jump out and spook guests as they passed by. IP-based houses like “Stranger Things 4” and “The Last of Us” were among the most popular when we visited, and we expect them to continue to draw long lines every night — but it’s worth it to walk through iconic scenes done up in incredible detail and get a scare or two along the way.

As a fan of the show, the "Stranger Things 4" house was my personal favorite. Based on the most recent season, the house included the most memorable moments from the show and more than a handful of Vecnas waiting to take your soul (or at least make you jump). Of the original houses, Yeti: Campground Kills was another favorite. The campy 1950s vibe combined with giant, menacing yetis created a unique and fun experience packed with scares; I even got caught between a baby yeti and a big yeti, resulting in my loudest scream of the night. According to our guide (and confirmed by our group), “The Exorcist: Believer” was the scariest house. I think “Dueling Dragons: Choose Thy Fate” would be a good house to start with if you’re easily scared, because the stunning sets and theming (based on a now-gone Islands of Adventure coaster) are impressive without being too frightening.

Halloween Horror Nights Scare Zones and Shows

This year’s event centers around the evil Dr. Oddfellow and his exploits. Scare zones — themed to different eras of his story – include: “Dr. Oddfellow’s Collection of Horror,” “Dark Zodiac,” “Jungle of Doom: Expedition Horror,” “Vamp ‘69: Summer of Blood,” and “Shipyard 32: Horrors Unhinged.” Each zone has a few central set pieces and roaming scare actors decked out in scary costumes themed to the story of the zone; my personal favorite was “Vamp ‘69” because hippie vampires and groovy music are my perfect definition of campy horror. Keep your eyes peeled for a mob of dancing M3GANs around the park and Death Eaters in the Diagon Alley area, too.

Finally, Nightmare Fuel Revenge Dream is a show featuring aerial stunts, magic, pyro, gymnastics, and more set to a metal/pop/electronic soundtrack. A number of rides are also open during the event, but we recommend spending your time enjoying the Horror Nights houses, scare zones, and shows since you can’t experience those as a day guest.

Frightening Food and Drink Offerings

The frightfully themed food and drink offerings found around the park are some of my favorite parts of Halloween Horror Nights. Expect specialty items at existing locations plus booths just for the event serving up some imaginative eats. The “Last of Us” booth had some of my favorite picks, including savory Left Behind Ravioli, sweet peanut-buttery Fedra Ration Bar, and boozy Salt Lake City Iced Coffee. Speaking of sweet and boozy things, we also loved Yuri’s Favorite peanut butter mousse dessert and Surfer Boy Tropical Dream Punch at the “Stranger Things 4”-themed booth, which also offers a vegan French bread pizza. Find more information about the food and drinks available at this year’s event on the Universal Orlando website.

Halloween Horror Nights Tickets

Located inside Universal Studios Florida, this separately ticketed event offers a range of experiences. Guests can purchase the basic single-night ticket, with rates starting at $79.99 per person, or multi-night Rush of Fear or Frequent Fear passes offered at varying levels depending on when and how often you want to go. Those who want to skip the regular lines at the haunted houses — which frequently stretch over an hour for the top houses — and attractions open during the event will want to add an Express Pass (starting from $119.99 per person).

Note that the event isn’t recommended for kids under the age of 13. In addition to jump scares, you can expect some gore, violence, adult language, and other themes that may be inappropriate for younger guests. For more information about tickets plus deals and packages, visit the Universal Orlando website.

Halloween Horror Nights RIP Tours

The most dedicated fans who want to maximize their scream time should opt for the premium RIP Tour, which provides front-of-the-line access to haunted houses, access to a private reception, a knowledgeable guide, and more. We had the chance to experience an RIP Tour this weekend, and it was a fantastic way to see nearly everything Halloween Horror Nights has to offer in one evening. Our guide Danni guided us through the park and provided backstories for each house and zone, pointing out Easter eggs and details we would have otherwise missed. Behind the Screams: Unmasking the Horror, a daytime VIP tour that offers a lights-on look inside the houses, is ideal for hardcore fans and those looking to dip their toes into the Horror Nights world.

