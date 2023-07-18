United Airlines Is Expanding Its Service in Asia — and Becoming the First U.S. Airline to Fly Direct to Manila, Philippines

United Airlines will become the first United States carrier to fly direct to Manila in the Philippines from the continental U.S. when the carrier launches flights there in October.

The new flight, which is part of a larger expansion in Asia that includes popular cities like Hong Kong and Taipei, will launch from San Francisco on Oct. 29, United shared with Travel + Leisure. United will fly the route daily on its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, the largest airplane in the carrier’s fleet.

Currently, United flies to the capital of the Philippines from the U.S. territory of Guam as well as from the island country of Palau.

"United offers more flights to more destinations across the Pacific than all other U.S. airlines combined," Patrick Quayle, the senior vice president of global network planning and alliances, said in a statement provided to T+L. "United is the flag carrier of the U.S. and we are excited to bring this new service to Manila while expanding access to Hong Kong, Taipei and Tokyo."

ROB BERRY/Courtesy of United Airlines

In addition to Manila, United will resume daily nonstop flights between Los Angeles and Tokyo’s Narita International Airport on Oct. 28. This will complement the airline’s current service between Los Angeles and Tokyo’s Haneda Airport.

United will also increase its service between both San Francisco and Taiwan’s Taipei and between Los Angeles and Hong Kong.

With the new flights, United said the airline will fly to 15 different international destinations across the Pacific this winter.

The new flights come as United also prepares to add new routes to Australia and New Zealand in October, which will launch from San Francisco and Los Angeles. The new routes were part of the airline’s largest-ever South Pacific network expansion.

United has been focused on international expansion for months. This summer, the airline started flying its largest-ever schedule across the Atlantic with service to 114 international cities.