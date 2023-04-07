United Just Added More Flights Across Europe, the U.K., and Australia — Just in Time for Summer

Passengers will have more options to travel the world this summer thanks to more flights offered on United Airlines.

The carrier will be offering a 25% increase in flights this summer, to 114 international cities, United announced this week. Destinations that will see additional flights include Barcelona, Berlin, Edinburgh, Melbourne, Naples, Paris, Rome, Shannon, and Sydney among others. United will also offer new service to Malaga.

"With unprecedented demand for travel overseas, we'll have more service to popular cities while also adding new and unique destinations for customers to explore," said United’s Senior Vice President Patrick Quayle in a statement.

The airline will also begin new daily service between San Francisco and Rome on May 25, becoming the only U.S. airline to offer such service. Also in Europe, United will resume service to Stockholm, after abandoning the service in 2019.



“This summer, United will also be the largest airline across the Pacific, serving 27 unique destinations. Excluding Mainland China and Hong Kong, United's capacity across the Pacific will exceed 2019 levels by more than 15% this summer,” United’s statement explains.

Tickets for the new routes, and added flights, are now on sale at United’s website.

United also said that international bookings made in March 2023 are 15% higher than those made in March 2022.

Last month, United launched a new service between Newark and Dubai. The new route was significant, as United is the only U.S. airline with nonstop service to Dubai.

United isn’t the only airline that is adding new routes for the busy summer travel season. Earlier this year, American Airlines announced increased routes to Ireland. Delta also announced increases in flights to Europe with new service from Los Angeles to London.

