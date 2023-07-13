United Introduces Wireless Chargers, Bluetooth Capability, and More in Revamped First Class Seat

United Airline’s first class cabin is getting a high-tech upgrade.

The carrier is revamping its domestic first class seat to include wireless chargers, Bluetooth connectivity to the seat back screen — and a larger screen at that, the airline announced on Wednesday.

The 13-inch televisions will also have a companion remote for passengers unable to reach the screen, and the tray table will have a dedicated built-in tablet holder for those looking to bring their own programming.

"This new 'United First' seat is designed around the modern traveler – more charging options, bigger spaces for devices, food, drinks and personal items and extra privacy," Mark Muren, United's Managing Director of Identity, Product and Loyalty said in the announcement. "As we evolve the onboard experience, we're upending old industry norms and anticipating future needs to accommodate the new ways people live and travel."



United is also offering three charging options in first class including the wireless charging, USB-C ports, and old-fashioned AC outlets. This means that a passenger could charge their laptop, wireless headphones, and mobile phone at the same time.



The airline shared that travelers may see the new first class seat this summer on select Boeing 737 aircraft, however the full roll-out to its fleet of 200 aircraft (737, A321neo, and 737Max) won’t be completed until late 2026, according to the airline. This will be the carrier's first update to their seats since 2015.



“The new 'United First' seat was built with a team of experts, including United's engineering and inflight teams, University of Michigan biomechanics researcher Dr. Matthew Reed and design firm Priestman Goode,” United noted.

