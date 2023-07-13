United Introduces Wireless Chargers, Bluetooth Capability, and More in Revamped First Class Seat

"This new 'United First' seat is designed around the modern traveler..."

By Staff Author
Published on July 13, 2023
A wireless charger on board a United Airlines airplane
Photo:

Courtesy of United Airlines

United Airline’s first class cabin is getting a high-tech upgrade. 

The carrier is revamping its domestic first class seat to include wireless chargers, Bluetooth connectivity to the seat back screen — and a larger screen at that, the airline announced on Wednesday.

The 13-inch televisions will also have a companion remote for passengers unable to reach the screen, and the tray table will have a dedicated built-in tablet holder for those looking to bring their own programming. 

"This new 'United First' seat is designed around the modern traveler – more charging options, bigger spaces for devices, food, drinks and personal items and extra privacy," Mark Muren, United's Managing Director of Identity, Product and Loyalty said in the announcement. "As we evolve the onboard experience, we're upending old industry norms and anticipating future needs to accommodate the new ways people live and travel."

United is also offering three charging options in first class including the wireless charging, USB-C ports, and old-fashioned AC outlets. This means that a passenger could charge their laptop, wireless headphones, and mobile phone at the same time. 

The airline shared that travelers may see the new first class seat this summer on select Boeing 737 aircraft, however the full roll-out to its fleet of 200 aircraft (737, A321neo, and 737Max) won’t be completed until late 2026, according to the airline. This will be the carrier's first update to their seats since 2015.

“The new 'United First' seat was built with a team of experts, including United's engineering and inflight teams, University of Michigan biomechanics researcher Dr. Matthew Reed and design firm Priestman Goode,” United noted.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
A Qantas airplane flying over Sydney Harbor
Qantas Just Announced a Sale on Flights From the U.S. to Several Cities in Australia — When to Book
Old Quebec City skyline, Canada
You Can Make Canada Home Thanks to Its New Digital Nomad Initiative — See If You're Eligible
Pastel coloured waterfront houses in Nassau, Bahamas
Delta Just Announced New Routes to The Bahamas, Las Vegas, and More
Southwest Airlines airplanes outside a departures window at an airport
You Can Score Flights Across the U.S. and Hawaii This Fall for As Little As $39 With Southwest's Latest Sale
People queue to check in for flights at Gatwick Airport. Thousands of flights in Europe could be delayed or cancelled this summer as air traffic controllers threaten to strike.
Europe and the UK Are Facing a Summer of Airport Strikes — What We Know so Far
Woman online shopping
Score 20% Off Priceline Hotel Bookings for Amazon Prime Day — What to Know
A Breeze Airways airplane on the tarmac at Tampa International Airport (TPA) in Tampa, Florida,
Snag Flights Across the U.S. for As Low As $29 With Breeze Airways’ Latest Summer Sale
Vanessa Hudgens is seen in Midtown in New York City.
This Pore-clearing Mask Is the Secret Behind Vanessa Hudgens’ Glowy Skin — and It’s Only $25 for Prime Day
Airport Waiting Area With Luggages, Empty Seats And Blurred Background
Everything You Need to Know About Earning and Redeeming Airline Miles
Urban skyline of Berlin, Germany, with TV tower (Fernsehturm).
It Just Got Easier to Get to Paris and Berlin With New Flights From This U.S. Hub
A Delta Airlines plane takeoff from San Francisco International Airport
Delta's SkyMiles Are Now Worth More When Booking Delta Vacations — What to Know
David Neeleman, founder and chief executive officer of Breeze Airways, speaks during a news conference at Tampa International Airport
Breeze Airways’ CEO Shares the Key to the Airline's Success 2 Years After Its Pandemic-era Start
A Spirit Airlines airplane wing on an airport tarmac
Sprit Airlines' Latest Sale Has Flights Across the U.S. for As Low As $50 — and It Ends Tomorrow
An Amtrak Acela power car and trainset on the Alstom test track at the Alstom production facility in Hornell, N.Y.
Severe Flooding in the Northeast Impacts Amtrak, Thousands of Flights – What to Know If You’re Traveling
The Sultan Ahmed Mosqueï¼The Blue Mosque) is a historic mosque located in Istanbul, Turkey
Turkish Airlines Just Announced New Flights to Istanbul From This U.S. City
The Celebrity Ascent by Celebrity Cruises in the Caribbean
Celebrity Cruises to Raise Onboard Gratuities This Month — What to Know