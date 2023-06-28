United CEO Says 'FAA Failed Us' Following Thousands of Flight Delays, Cancellations This Week

The widespread disruptions have affected over 1,700 flights, according to FlightAware data.

By Staff Author
Published on June 28, 2023
A display with flight information is seen inside the Newark International Airport on June 27, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey.
Photo:

Kena Betancur/Getty Images

United CEO Scott Kirby is blaming the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for the massive amount of cancellations and delays that thwarted air travel this week.

"The FAA frankly failed us this weekend," Kirby wrote in a memo to more than 90,000 United Airlines employees, according to Reuters. "We estimate that over 150,000 customers on United alone were impacted this weekend because of FAA staffing issues and their ability to manage traffic."

The widespread disruptions have affected over 1,700 flights this week, according to FlightAware data. 

United Airlines has issued a travel advisory for “East Coast Severe Weather” between June 25, 2023 and June 29, 2023 which allows passengers from selected airports to rebook and adjust their travel plans without penalty. The travel advisory does not mention the FAA or Air Traffic Control staffing. United did not respond to a request for comment for this story. 

Kirby has been vocal against challenges the airline has faced with the FAA and Air Traffic Control including in a recent CNBC interview where he said, “the biggest issue with us is Air Traffic Control. Every day, we wake up with Air Traffic Control delays."

The FAA shared several messages for passengers on social media blaming weather for the delays.

“Storms are popping up now in the Northeast, we've got your back! Our air traffic controllers and weather pros are routing flights around the storms. For some, flights may be delayed so that you don't arrive when the thunderstorm hits,” the official FAA News account shared in a tweet

For travelers who are planning travel in the coming week with the Fourth of July holiday quickly approaching, the FAA shared a Summer Travel resource guide with helpful tips for passengers such as packing items safely, along with best practices for navigating international travel.

