United Airlines Gives 30,000 Miles to Passengers Affected by Cancellations, Delays — See If You're Eligible

Passengers who experienced delays overnight or those who did not make it to their destination at all will be eligible to receive the miles.

By
Christine Burroni
Christine Burroni
Christine Burroni
Christine Burroni is a news editor at Travel + Leisure. Prior to joining T+L, she was an associate news editor at the New York Post and a web editor at NBCUniversal.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 3, 2023
LAX
Photo:

Getty Images

United Airlines has given 30,000 miles to passengers who were affected by the carrier's slew of cancellations and delays ahead of the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Travelers whose flights were canceled or delayed through June 24 through June 30 will receive the miles, the airline confirmed to Travel + Leisure on Monday. Passengers whose flights were delayed overnight or those who did not make it to their destination at all will be eligible to receive the miles.

Passengers will be notified by email with instructions regarding how to add the miles to their accounts.

United's CEO Scott Kirby initially blamed the delays and cancellations on the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) inability to manage traffic amid its staffing shortage, however this week, in a memo obtained by T+L, he called this past week "one of the most operationally challenging weeks I've experienced in my entire career."

Specifically, he explained how weather affected Newark Airport, noting that service was reduced by "60-75% for an average of 6 to 8 hours each day." 

On Friday alone, the airline canceled more than 230 flights or 8 percent of its operation, according to CNBC.

The cancellations and delays come as AAA projected that over 4 million people will be traveling for the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

United also faced backlash as Kirby took a private jet last week — the same day the carrier canceled 750 flights — amid the flight disruptions that stranded its customers.

“Taking a private jet was the wrong decision because it was insensitive to our customers who were waiting to get home,” Kirby said in a statement according to The Associated Press. “I sincerely apologize to our customers and our team members who have been working around-the-clock for several days — often through severe weather — to take care of our customers.”

As of Monday morning, United has 37 flight cancellations and 165 delays, according to FlightAware.

Looking ahead, the FAA tweeted Monday that weather could continue to affect flights on throughout the county.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Supermoon
You Can See 2023's First Supermoon This July — Plus 3 Other Astronomical Events
Travelers at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)
NYC, NJ's Port Authority Issues Travel Advisory for High Traffic and Weather Ahead of Fourth of July Weekend
Hagridâs Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure
The Sweet Way Universal Orlando Gives Kids Who Are Too Short for Thrill Rides a Boost
The Macys fireworks of the 4th of July view from the Brooklyn promenade.
Where and How to Watch the Macy’s Annual Fourth of July Fireworks This Year
Zappos 4th of July Comfy Shoe Sale Roundup Tout
Zappos Is Ringing in July Fourth With Up to 60% Off Comfy Shoes — Shop the 90 Best Deals
PD Early Deal Roundup: July 4th Members-Only tout
Only Prime Members Can Score 60% Off Top Travel Gear and Accessories During This Exclusive Amazon July Fourth Sale
These Comfy and 'Flattering' Vacation Styles 'Pack Beautifully' and They're All 40% Off for the Fourth of July Tout
This Brand's Huge Fourth of July Sale Includes Wrinkle-free Dresses, Shorts, Skirts, and More for 40% Off
A Play Air SEÂ A321neo airbus passenger aircraft at Keflavik International Airport, near Reykjavik, Iceland
This Low-cost Airline Has 35% Off Flights to London, Amsterdam, and More — but You'll Have to Book Soon
Nordstrom 4th of July Sale Roundup Tout
Nordstrom’s Surprise Fourth of July Sale Will Have You Seeing Fireworks — Shop Deals From Just $16
Tampa Florida skyline at sunset,
This Low-cost Carrier Is Celebrating Its New Routes to Florida With a $39 Flight Sale — When to Book
Departing travelers wait at a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) security checkpoint at Baltimore-Washington Airport
TSA Says This Will Be the the Busiest Travel Day During Fourth of July Weekend — Here Are Their Tips for a Seamless Airport Experience
A display with flight information is seen inside the Newark International Airport on June 27, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey.
United CEO Says 'FAA Failed Us' Following Thousands of Flight Delays, Cancellations This Week
Beach hut on the beach, Nassau, Bahamas
It Just Got Easier to Get to The Bahamas and Mexico From These West Coast Hubs
July 4th Last-Minute Essentials for Beach Tout
It's Not the Fourth of July Without These 13 Beach Essentials — Get Them Just in Time for the Weekend
Tourist carving name into Rome's Colosseum
Tourist Caught on Video Carving Fiancée's Name Into Wall of Rome’s Colosseum
July 4th Deals: Picks From Favorite Travel Brands Tout
The July Fourth Sales Are So Good, We're Staying in to Shop — Fashion and Travel Deals Are Up to 73% Off