United Just Launched a Fall Flight Sale to These U.S. Cities — and We Have the Promo Code

United Airlines is putting flights on sale for travelers in New York, Chicago, and Denver to certain cities across the country coinciding with NFL football games.

The sale, which must be booked by June 9, allows travelers to take 20 percent off eligible flights, United shared with Travel + Leisure. The sale matches up with away games when the Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, and New York Giants are playing.

To book, travelers can use the promo code “UABEARS2023” in Chicago, use the promo code “UABRONCOS2023” in Denver, and use the promo code “UAGIANTS2023” in New York.

The sale dates, however, are specific and can only be used on certain city pairings on certain weeks. For example, Chicago travelers can only take advantage of the discounted tickets to Kansas City from Sept. 21 through Sept. 27 (the Bears play the Chiefs on Sept. 24), New Yorkers can only get 20 percent off flights to Phoenix from Sept.14 through Sept. 20 (the Giants play the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 17), and Denver fans can only take advantage of the sale on flights to Los Angeles from Dec. 7 through Dec. 13 (the Broncos play the Chargers on Dec. 10).

United said the promotion is also limited to the first 1,000 travelers who redeem it.

In all, travelers can snag discounted tickets on flights from New York (either Newark Liberty International Airport or LaGuardia Airport) to Dallas/Fort Worth, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., New Orleans, Las Vegas, Phoenix, San Francisco, Miami, and Buffalo; from Chicago’s O'Hare International Airport to Detroit, Green Bay, Minneapolis, Kansas City, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Tampa, Washington, D.C., and Cleveland; and from Denver to Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Kansas City, Buffalo, Miami, Chicago, Detroit, and Houston.

The sale comes just a week after United significantly expanded its service from Denver, including adding six brand-new routes and announcing plans to open 12 more gates at the airport next year.