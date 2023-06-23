United's App Upgrade Aims to Save Travelers' Stress Amid Possible Delay or Cancellation — Here's How

With a record number of travelers flying the friendly skies this summer, United Airlines has made technology upgrades for when travel turbulence occurs.

The airline recently made an update to its app, to provide personalized options for re-booking when a flight is delayed or cancelled. The service will also provide meal and hotel vouchers, along with bag tracking information to make the travel disruption less stressful.

The process of the automatic rebooking is straightforward and will occur when a flight is delayed more than 60 minutes, or canceled entirely. When these conditions are met, a passenger will be notified that there is an interruption with their travels, and will be presented with options for rebooking on available flights. For eligible passengers, they will also be presented with meal, hotel, and even ground transportation (ride share) vouchers.

"Our new mobile app feature offers more transparency, saves time and reduces stress for our customers, and it shortens lines at customer service desks so our employees can better assist passengers with complex issues or questions. Plus, it's another example of United's continued investment in new technology and tools," United’s Chief Customer Officer Linda Jojo said in a statement.

The airline quietly began testing this feature during the 2022 holiday travel season, and it helped passengers get re-booked quickly, and reduced lines at the airport, according to the company. United shares that their airline “has the most flights impacted by weather given the location of its major domestic hubs,” which makes the update especially helpful for travelers.

United also spotlights how passengers can connect to a customer service agent virtually via a phone call, text, or even a video call. This could help reduce wait times at service counters that become strained during times of severe weather, or major flight cancellations.

The United Airlines application in Apple’s app store has 4.8 stars with over 5 million ratings, and ranks 9th in downloads for Travel apps.

