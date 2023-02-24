United Airlines, Air Canada Expand Partnership With Hundreds of New Flights

Air Canada will also launch a new service between Vancouver and Washington-Dulles, while United will launch a new nonstop flight between Calgary and Washington-Dulles In June.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 24, 2023
An Air Canada airplane passes a United Airlines airplane landing at Newark Liberty International Airport
Photo:

Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

Flying between the United States and Canada is about to get even easier this summer as United Airlines and Air Canada partner to offer more than 260 daily flights.

As part of the expansion, Air Canada will launch a new nonstop service between Vancouver and Washington-Dulles on June 1, while United will launch a new nonstop flight between Calgary and Washington-Dulles on June 2, the airlines shared with Travel + Leisure. The flights will also include a codeshare option, bringing the carriers’ total transborder codeshare routes to 80.

“We’re proud of our continued work with Air Canada to provide customers with even greater transborder connectivity, including adding more flights and new direct service to Calgary and Vancouver from Washington Dulles,” Patrick Quayle, the senior vice president of global network planning and alliances at United Airlines, said in a statement provided to T+L. “With schedules designed to give customers more flexibility with timing and more convenient connection options, as well as the ability to enjoy the benefits of both airlines’ loyalty programs, our agreement with Air Canada makes United the premier U.S. airline for travel to Canada.”

The summer 2023 routes will represent about a 20 percent increase in transborder departures compared to the same time period last year. And popular routes will be flown often: flights between Toronto and Newark, for example, will take off 16 times each day, while flights between Chicago and Toronto will take off 13 times each day.

As part of the codeshare agreement, members of United’s MileagePlus or Air Canada’s Aeroplan loyalty programs will be able to earn and redeem miles while eligible customers will be able to access Air Canada's Maple Leaf Lounges and United's lounges, according to the airlines.

This isn’t the first time the two airlines have expanded their partnership. Last summer, the carriers, which are both part of Star Alliance, connected customers to 38 codeshare destinations in the U.S. and an additional eight in Canada.

For its part, United has introduced new policies to make flying easier, including allowing families to book seats together for free and allowing customers to cancel basic economy fares.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
A United Airlines 737-MAX 9 Livery plane in flight
United Airlines and Air Canada Are Making It Easier to Connect Between the U.S. And Canada
This is a picture of a Boeing 787 of United airlines taking off from Amsterdam Schiphol airport.
You Can Now Fly From New York Directly to the South of France This Summer on This New Route
An Air Canada Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner over the Rockies
It Just Got Easier to Fly to Canada This Summer With These New Routes
The 50 Best Places to Travel in 2023
United Airlines plane
United Launches New Routes From U.S. to Croatia, Greece, and Iceland This Summer
Spirit Airlines Airbus A320-271N takes off from Los Angeles international Airport
Spirit Is Adding Flights to Puerto Rico From These U.S. Hubs
Interior of a First Class seats on board the Qantas A350 airplane
Qantas's New First-class Cabins for Long-haul Flights Look Like Mini Living Rooms — See the Photos
A Play Air SEÂ A321neo airbus passenger aircraft at Keflavik International Airport, near Reykjavik, Iceland
Low-cost Icelandic Airline Play Is Offering 20% Off Flights to Europe
A JSX airplane on a tarmac
This Semi-private Jet Company Makes Luxury Air Travel As Affordable As Flying Economy
United and Emirates airline staff
United and Emirates Team Up to Offer New Connections, Perks, and a Direct U.S.-Dubai Flight
A Delta Airlines airplane flying over mountains and ocean
Delta Is Making It Easier to Travel to South America With These New Routes
A Qatar Airways and JetBlue Airplane in flight
JetBlue and Qatar Airways Just Expanded Their Codeshare Agreement — Where You Can Fly
JetBlue Airways Airbus A320-232 takes off from Los Angeles international Airport
JetBlue to Launch Non-stop Flights to Paris Next Year
Jack Tucker, 7, places his rainbow in the window of a house in Bedminster, Bristol
Good News From Around the World to Make You Smile During Quarantine
Virgin Airlines Plane
Virgin Atlantic Will Join SkyTeam Alliance Next Year — What to Know
Travelers arrive at Miami International Airport (MIA)
This U.S. Airport Is Adding New International Flights — Including a Direct Route to Paris