It Just Got Easier to Get to Puerto Rico From This U.S. Airport

United Airlines just added dozens of new flights and six new routes — including one to Puerto Rico — at Denver airport.

Published on May 24, 2023
A United Airlines Boeing 737 passenger plane pulls into a gate at Denver International Airport
United Airlines added dozens of new flights this week out of its hub in Denver, including six brand-new routes.

The airline added 35 flights from Denver International Airport, offering more capacity from the Colorado airport than the carrier ever has before, United told Travel + Leisure. As part of its expansion, the airline added new nonstop flights to six destinations: Dayton, OH, Greensboro, NC, Lexington, KY, and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

“Denver is one of the fastest growing cities in the country and as the Mile High City’s most flown airline, it’s essential that we maintain the most modern infrastructure and fleet to support our local employees and customers and deliver a great experience,” United CEO Scott Kirby said in a statement provided to T+L. “Our expansion in Denver will further enable us to connect our customers to destinations across the globe and revitalize our presence at the airport with modern, customer friendly offerings.”

In addition to the new flights, United said it will open 12 more gates at the Denver airport next year, adding to the 20 it opened last year across the A and B concourses.

Overall, United said it will fly to more than 150 destinations from Denver this summer, including nonstop to Hawaii and to more than a dozen international destinations like Tokyo and London.

The expansion in Denver comes as international travel is picking up for summer. In fact, United told T+L it has seen a 16 percent increase in demand for international travel over the Memorial Day holiday weekend compared to last year, and a 10 percent increase compared to pre-pandemic in 2019. Of United’s hubs, Newark, Chicago O’Hare, and Denver are expected to be the busiest over the holiday weekend. 

Travel to Europe and Asia is also on track to be the most expensive destinations for summer, driven by a combination of lower supply, high fuel costs, and high demand, according to a recent Hopper report. In fact, the price of a plane ticket to Asia is currently 60 percent higher than pre-pandemic and the cost of a flight to Europe is 24 percent higher compared to the same time period.

