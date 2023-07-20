This Versatile Linen Tunic Is a Must-have for All My Travels — and It’s on Sale for Less Than $30

I’ve lived at the beach with my family for the last seven years and with that Florida beach house came a backyard pool. I’m also a travel writer who’s no stranger to a dip in the ocean or the hotel hot tub while I’m away covering destinations. This means I own a lot of swimsuits and cover-ups and am always on a search for the best options for both.

For a recent European cruise, I had been eyeing up linen button-down swim cover-ups in stores and online. Turning to Amazon, I came across the Unibelle Linen Button-Down Shirt and was immediately struck by its oversized style and crisp appearance.

This Unibelle Linen Button-Down Shirt is made from 100 percent cotton linen and is designed to have a loose fit. It’s a button-down shirt with a sleeve that hits at the elbow and a high-low hem, meaning it’s a bit longer in the back to provide more coverage. Hoping to match more swimsuits from my existing collection, I ordered the top in classic white. Everything about the crisp white color screamed summertime to me, and when it arrived, I was in love.

I followed Amazon sizing suggestions and ordered the top in a medium, but it’s definitely oversized and runs big. The medium fit me just fine, but if I ordered a second one, I’d opt for a Small for a slightly less oversized fit. The fabric of the cover-up feels soft but a bit sturdier than other linen swim cover ups I’ve purchased. I immediately liked the feeling of the strong fabric for a swim cover-up, as I knew it would provide a bit more coverage while I was walking around my cruise ship.

Another thing that drew me to this Unibelle top is the number of colorways it comes in. There are 15 different shades, from muted army green to bright peach pink. No matter what the print on your swimsuit looks like, there’s a good chance of finding a color of this shirt to match it. There are endless vacation and travel swim outfit possibilities to be found in this linen top.

I’ve worn the cover-up both on my cruise and on days at my local beach with friends and each time I put it on, I get lots of compliments on it. The fabric gives a distinctly high end feel but the price, which has dropped from $36 to $28 (with an on-site coupon) since I first purchased it, makes it a warm weather must-have.

And I’m not alone in my love of the top. More than hundreds of Amazon shoppers have given the shirt a five-star rating. “I love this cover-up,” wrote one reviewer. “So cute, stylish, and comfy. Great to wear to the beach and covers enough so it can be worn into beach bar restaurants without having to change first. I will definitely order in more colors.”

“So glad I made this purchase,” revealed another. “I had been wanting to wear something flowy and comfy for the beach and this does the trick.”

Many reviewers also raved about how versatile the shirt is, going beyond just a cover-up. One person even shared how they “dressed it up with a small black clutch, leggings, strappy sandals and gold jewelry” to wear to a four-star restaurant.

“Husband said I look very trendy wearing it,” said a purchaser who described how great the cover-up looks and admitted they are “not trendy by any means.”

I know exactly what they mean. In addition to being a great deal, the shirt looks and feels high quality and truly makes any swim look seem totally put together. Whether you’re shopping for cover-ups for a tropical resort vacation or just want to look a little more stylish at the community pool this summer, this shirt is a perfect buy.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $28.

