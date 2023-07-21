7 Underrated Girls Trips Around the World

There are few things in life quite as exciting as the moment when a girls trip actually makes it out of the group chat. Oftentimes, a trip falls apart before it even begins because the group can’t agree on where to go, so deciding on a destination for your vacation is half of the battle. There are typical girls trip hotspots like Miami or Nashville, but we’re here to show you where to go for a unique getaway that will have something for everyone in your circle. We’ve got details on the up-and-coming destinations for your next girls vacay, including what to see, where to eat and drink, and where to stay. Here are the best underrated destinations for your next girls trip.

01 of 07 Instead of Nashville, try Louisville. benedek/Getty Images Louisville is slowly but surely coming into the spotlight as a top destination for a girls trip down South. Whether it’s a bourbon-themed bachelorette party or a foodie-fueled getaway, there’s an abundance of activities to choose from in Derby City to make your girls weekend spectacular from start to finish. Start off with a tasty brunch at Proof on Main before embarking on a steamboat ride down the Ohio River for breathtaking views of the city from the water. Book a few whiskey tastings along the Bourbon Trail for happy hour before heading to the NuLu district for dinner and a girls night out. Book a room at 21c Louisville for an artsy stay in the center of the action.

02 of 07 Instead of Los Angeles, try San Diego. Chelsea Loren/Travel + Leisure While Los Angeles may be the first city to come to mind for a Southern California sojourn, if you drive just a little farther south you can stay in San Diego for an amazing beach vacation with your girlfriends. The coastal city has all of the best parts of Los Angeles (breathtaking hikes, great food, and beautiful beaches), with fewer crowds and a more relaxed vibe than you’ll find on Hollywood Boulevard. Take a group surfing or paddle boarding lesson in Pacific Beach, then re-fuel with mouthwatering tacos from Fernandez Restaurant or The Taco Stand. For nightlife, head to the Gaslamp District, which is chock-full of restaurants and bars for a night out on the town with your girls. Stay at the Kimpton Alma Hotel near the Gaslamp Quarter and Little Italy — the rooftop pool deck is the perfect place to cool off after a day spent touring the city.

03 of 07 Instead of Miami, try San Juan, Puerto Rico. Taylor McIntyre/Travel + Leisure For years, Miami has reigned as the #1 spot for girls trips, but head just a bit farther south to Puerto Rico, and you and your girlfriends can enjoy all the beach vibes and fun nightlife in a gorgeous island setting. Start your day off with Mallorca bread from a local bakery, then learn how to craft the perfect cocktail in a mixology class or admire the street art and landmarks during a walking tour of the city. Of course, you have to carve out time to relax at the beach — the crystal-blue waters of El Escambrón are perfect for a boat day, swimming, snorkeling, or simply relaxing before dancing the night away in Old San Juan or the Condado district. The best part about this city is you and your girlfriends will feel like you’ve taken an international trip, with no passport required for U.S. citizens. Book the iconic Caribe Hilton — credited with creating the piña colada — to enjoy easy beach access close to the city’s main attractions.

04 of 07 Instead of Puerto Vallarta, try Careyes, Mexico. Rulex O/Getty Images The allure of a Mexican getaway draws travelers to Puerto Vallarta all year long, but if you travel just a bit farther south, you will reach Careyes — a small but magical retreat located on the coast of Jalisco. Careyes exceeds all expectations of a typical Mexico beach vacation, with luxurious accommodations, picturesque beaches, and zero crowds. Boat tours to secluded beaches, horseback riding adventures, and yoga classes are all available to take your girls trip to the next level. Party under the stars with international crowds at the Playa Rosa Beach Club or Punto Como Steakhouse. Multi-bedroom accommodations at the beachfront El Careyes Club & Residences make this property ideal for a group vacation.

05 of 07 Instead of Paris, try Copenhagen. Alexander Spatari/Getty Images Paris is known for chic shopping, delicious food, and beautiful art, but what if I told you that you could find all that and more in Copenhagen? The Scandinavian capital is the perfect destination for a European girls trip with incredible culture, dining, and fashion that rival the likes of Paris (or any other major European city, for that matter). Instead of cruising down the Seine, take a boat ride through Copenhagen’s famous canals, then head to the Copenhagen Contemporary, The Glyptotek, or Louisiana Museum of Modern Art. Copenhagen is considered one of the best food destinations in the world, so there is no shortage of restaurants to recommend. For gourmet dining, you can try Barabba or Høst, but you also can’t go wrong with a simple burger from Popl or a pastry from Lille. Before heading out for a night on the town, take a stroll down the charming Nyhavn, which at night is just as enchanting as the glittering Eiffel Tower. Stay at Hotel Skt. Annæ, located just a block away from Nyhavn and a short walk from other top attractions.

06 of 07 Instead of Napa Valley, try Oregon’s Willamette Valley. RobertCrum/Getty Images A wine-tasting vacation is almost synonymous with Napa Valley, but for a new destination that boasts great wine, scenic views, and so much more, head north to the Willamette Valley in Oregon. Just an hour south of Portland, you can spend your days sipping at wineries like Beacon Hill or Compris and soaking up the pinot with meals at Dos Mundos or Honey Pie Pizza. When your group is not on the wine trail, you can go canoeing or kayaking on the Willamette River Water Trail, take a thrilling hot air balloon ride, or have a restorative spa day at The Allison Inn and Spa, which makes for a perfect home base for this wine country escape.