This New Glamping Resort Just Opened in Paradise Valley, Montana — and You Can Take a River Float Right From the Hotel

Under Canvas opened today in Paradise Valley, Montana, near Yellowstone National Park, with on-site access to Yellowstone River.

By
Stacey Leasca
Stacey Leasca headshot
Stacey Leasca

Stacey Leasca is an award-winning journalist and co-founder of Be a Travel Writer, an online course for the next generation of travel journalists. Her photos, videos, and words have appeared in print or online for Travel + Leisure, Time, Los Angeles Times, Glamour, and many more. You'll usually find her in an airport. If you do see her there, please say hello.

Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 12, 2023
The exterior of tents at Under Canvas North Yellowstone
Photo:

Courtesy of Buffalo Media

For the travelers who love the idea of camping, but don't want to sacrifice modern hotel luxuries, Under Canvas does both. The company, which popularized upscale glamping in the U.S., opened a new 50-acre resort today in Paradise Valley, Montana, located just outside the north entrance of Yellowstone National Park.

“The debut of our newest camp, Under Canvas North Yellowstone - Paradise Valley, marks a significant milestone for the brand, a full-circle moment as our first-ever camp is located near West Yellowstone," Matt Gaghen,  the chief executive officer of Under Canvas, said in a statement sent to Travel + Leisure. "We are delighted to expand access to the vast wonders of the Greater Yellowstone region, immersing guests in the renowned natural beauty, wildlife, ranchlands, and Western culture for which Yellowstone is celebrated."

The entrance of a guest tent at Under Canvas North Yellowstone

Courtesy of Buffalo Media

The new camp has drop-dead gorgeous views of the Absaroka Mountain Range, along with access to a full one-mile stretch of the Yellowstone River, which meanders through the camp. In fact, guests can take part in plenty of river-centric activities while staying at the camp, including fly fishing and floating on the river on a luxe wooden raft while enjoying wine and charcuterie. Guests also have access to on-site programming like daily yoga classes and regular live music performances.

And, like its other locations, Under Canvas North Yellowstone - Paradise Valley is also home to glamping tents (which, truly, the word “tent” does not do these accommodations justice) that each come fully furnished with king-size beds, a woodburning stove, private decks, and en-suite bathrooms. Just don’t expect any electricity. This is still camping, after all. Each tent comes with a USB charging pack and lanterns for the evenings. There are also pull-chain showers and low-flow toilets to reduce impact the camp's on the area's natural resources.

Interior of a guest tent at Under Canvas North Yellowstone

Courtesy of Buffalo Media

For an extra special stay, book one of Under Canvas’ Stargazing Tents, which includes a viewing window above the bed, so you can fall asleep under a blanket of stars. Families who want to make the most of their time together can also book the Yellowstone River Suite Tent, which is two tents adjoined by a private deck, with a fire pit and an outdoor lounge area.

The camp’s common spaces are just as swoon-worthy, with a main lobby tent decked out in mountain-chic decor, including leather seating and neutral tones.

Guests at the camp can also dig into locally caught trout, smoked meats, and regionally sourced vegetables at its on-site restaurant, or they can snag grab-n-go options before hitting the hiking trails.

The tents are available to book right now, and the season runs through Sept. 25, 2023.  Book your stay at undercanvas.com

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
The pool and exterior facade of Son Bunyola Hotel
This Spanish Island Now Has a Luxury Resort by Richard Branson — With 26 Rooms and an Incredible Pool Overlooking the Mediterranean
Urban skyline of Berlin, Germany, with TV tower (Fernsehturm).
It Just Got Easier to Get to Paris and Berlin With New Flights From This U.S. Hub
A fire pit at The Inn at Mattei's Tavern in Los Olivios, CA
This Central California Town 'Is Like Napa 50 Years Ago' — and It Just Got a Gorgeous New Hotel That Dates Back to the 1800s
A lounge/living area at Estelle Manor in London
This Stunning New Manor Hotel Just Opened in England's Cotswolds — and It's Part of the Hottest Members' Club in London
Alle on 66 Sky Gaming at the Resorts World Las Vegas, LXR Crockfords' Tower
One of the Most Extravagant Hotels in Las Vegas Just Opened a Private Members' Club — and the Perks Are Unreal
Exterior facade of Louis Armstrong Museum Center in Corona, Queens
One of NYC's Best Under-the-radar Museums Is Expanding — and You Can Visit Starting Tomorrow
Inns of Aurora Orchard Cottage kitchen interior
This Gorgeous Resort in New York's Finger Lakes Just Added a Charming New Cottage — and It's Perfect for Families
Amazon Prime Day Camping and Hiking Deals Tout
The 32 Best Hiking and Camping Gear Deals From Amazon Prime Day
PD Early One-Off Deal: Weekender Bag
Travelers Say This Weekender Bag That Fits Clothing for 2 Weeks Is the ‘Mary Poppins of the Luggage World’
Springtime in Swiftcurrent Valley Glacier NP.
The Best Times to Visit Montana for Beautiful Weather, Lower Prices, and Fewer Crowds
Frozen Ever After at Disneyland Hong Kong
Disney Just Released Photos of Its First-ever 'Frozen' Land — and It's Just As Magical As We Expected
Exterior of Rissai Valley, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve's lobby building amongst the mountains
The Newest Ritz-Carlton Reserve Just Opened in a UNESCO World Heritage Site in China — With Stunning Mountain Views and an Over-the-top Spa
The pool at The Ozarker Lodge
This Chic Lodge in Missouri's Ozarks Just Opened — With Fire Pits, Creek-side Hot Tubs, and Plenty of Summer Activities
Wildflower Farms, Auberge Resorts Collection, an exterior view on a sunny day
The East Coast's Ultimate Wellness Destination Is Hiding Just a 2-hour Drive From New York City
Arch of Cabo San Lucas at sunset
How to Travel Well
Rendering of outdoor dining restaurant with sea views
This New All-inclusive Resort in the Caribbean Is on a Private Island — With 2 Stunning Pools and Its Own Cenote