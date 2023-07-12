This New Glamping Resort Just Opened in Paradise Valley, Montana — and You Can Take a River Float Right From the Hotel

For the travelers who love the idea of camping, but don't want to sacrifice modern hotel luxuries, Under Canvas does both. The company, which popularized upscale glamping in the U.S., opened a new 50-acre resort today in Paradise Valley, Montana, located just outside the north entrance of Yellowstone National Park.

“The debut of our newest camp, Under Canvas North Yellowstone - Paradise Valley, marks a significant milestone for the brand, a full-circle moment as our first-ever camp is located near West Yellowstone," Matt Gaghen, the chief executive officer of Under Canvas, said in a statement sent to Travel + Leisure. "We are delighted to expand access to the vast wonders of the Greater Yellowstone region, immersing guests in the renowned natural beauty, wildlife, ranchlands, and Western culture for which Yellowstone is celebrated."

Courtesy of Buffalo Media

The new camp has drop-dead gorgeous views of the Absaroka Mountain Range, along with access to a full one-mile stretch of the Yellowstone River, which meanders through the camp. In fact, guests can take part in plenty of river-centric activities while staying at the camp, including fly fishing and floating on the river on a luxe wooden raft while enjoying wine and charcuterie. Guests also have access to on-site programming like daily yoga classes and regular live music performances.

And, like its other locations, Under Canvas North Yellowstone - Paradise Valley is also home to glamping tents (which, truly, the word “tent” does not do these accommodations justice) that each come fully furnished with king-size beds, a woodburning stove, private decks, and en-suite bathrooms. Just don’t expect any electricity. This is still camping, after all. Each tent comes with a USB charging pack and lanterns for the evenings. There are also pull-chain showers and low-flow toilets to reduce impact the camp's on the area's natural resources.

Courtesy of Buffalo Media

For an extra special stay, book one of Under Canvas’ Stargazing Tents, which includes a viewing window above the bed, so you can fall asleep under a blanket of stars. Families who want to make the most of their time together can also book the Yellowstone River Suite Tent, which is two tents adjoined by a private deck, with a fire pit and an outdoor lounge area.

The camp’s common spaces are just as swoon-worthy, with a main lobby tent decked out in mountain-chic decor, including leather seating and neutral tones.

Guests at the camp can also dig into locally caught trout, smoked meats, and regionally sourced vegetables at its on-site restaurant, or they can snag grab-n-go options before hitting the hiking trails.

The tents are available to book right now, and the season runs through Sept. 25, 2023. Book your stay at undercanvas.com.

