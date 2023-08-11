The cardinal rule of stargazing is going somewhere dark — the darker the skies, the better the view. And according to DarkSky International, a group dedicated to preserving the night sky through the reduction of light pollution, one of the best resorts to go to for dark skies is Under Canvas Lake Powell-Grand Staircase in Utah.

The glamping resort just joined the International DarkSky Places (IDSP) program, which recognizes night sky stewardship in parks, communities, and even cities. It's the first resort in the world to receive DarkSky certification. To receive such distinction, a place must commit to light-reducing design choices and operations, as well as community education. In the case of Under Canvas Lake Powell, this is achieved through the company's mission to not only preserve dark skies but also champion ecological and land conservation.

At Under Canvas Lake Powell, located on a canyon rim in Utah, you'll find 50 safari-style canvas tents, each furnished with West Elm decor, wood-burning stoves, and en-suite bathrooms (with hot water and flushing toilets). There are also stargazing suites with a viewing window above the bed for stargazing in comfort.

The resort is a luxe hub for outdoor adventure across Utah and Arizona, including Lake Powell (of course!), Antelope Canyon, Horseshoe Bend, and Grand Staircase–Escalante National Monument. But you'll also find plenty to do on the 220-acre property itself, including hiking Elephant Slot Canyon, morning yoga classes, nightly s'mores at a campfire, and live music. There's also on-site dining, where you can order seasonal and locally sourced cuisine — or take grab-and-go meals for your day trips.

Though Under Canvas Lake Powell is the first DarkSky resort, we wouldn't be surprised if its sibling properties across the Southwest follow suit in the near future. In the meantime, it's easy to add this property to a grand Utah road trip, linking stays at the Under Canvas sister properties in Grand Canyon, Moab, and Zion.

Rates at Under Canvas Lake Powell-Grand Staircase start from $329 per night, and you can book your stay here.