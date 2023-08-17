Hikers and Travelers Love These Cooling Leggings With 'Really Handy' Pockets — and They Just Dropped to $20

Frequent travelers know the value and versatility of a solid pair of leggings. Whether worn hiking, to the gym, or on a plane, a good pair of leggings can take you far. And right now, you can score the Under Armour HeatGear High-Waisted Leggings on sale for up to an incredible 60 percent off — making these highly sought-after leggings as little as $20 for a limited time.

At T+L, Under Armour has been recognized as a leading activewear brand in the industry for its high-performing clothes. And with almost 2,300 five-star ratings from Amazon customers praising the leggings' "great quality" and "very comfortable and supportive" design, it’s safe to say that they'll be a great purchase towards your travel, fitness, and everyday wardrobes.

Amazon

Made with Under Armour’s signature cooling HeatGear signature fabric and four-way stretch construction, these leggings are specifically designed to give you lightweight-yet-secure high-compression support wherever you go. The high-rise, no-slip waistband is genuinely no-slip, with one customer gushing that Under Armour "hit the nail on the head" with the design, adding that they're “the best on the market” and that they “couldn’t believe” they'd stayed put during an entire workout. The shopper also admitted that they're "never going back" to their old leggings. Plus, this waistband gives users flattering coverage, so you can confidently wear them outside of the gym and trails.

But, what really sets the Under Armour HeatGear High-Waisted Leggings apart from their counterparts is that they adjust to your workout. They boast impressive sweat-wicking capabilities, which work together with the silhouette's chafe- and bunch-free flatlock seams to ensure that you stay cool and dry during your hike, run, sightseeing tour, or long travel day. In fact, one reviewer highlighted that this pair of leggings kept their legs comfy and cool in the "intense sun" while hiking in Zion.

Taking all of these functional features in stride, it's clear that these leggings are perfect for comfy, “all-day” wear, whether you’re spending the day at the airport, driving cross-country on a road trip, or tackling all of the landmarks in the city you're visiting. And as if they couldn’t get any better, they're stocked with "really handy" pockets that can fit your phone, wallet, keys, and other essentials.

Amazon

Sizes ranging from XS to 3XL, and shoppers have their choice of 16 colors and patterns, including versatile staples like classic black and charcoal heather in addition to eye-catching hues such as royal blue and bright pink. And while the best deal is happening on the black pair, which is up to a staggering 60 percent off, other styles are available at discounts up to 50 percent off, too.

Well, what are you waiting for? The Under Armour HeatGear High-Waisted Leggings won't be on sale for very much longer. Grab a pair for as little as $20, and keep scrolling for other top-rated, travel-friendly activewear pieces that are also on sale at Amazon.

