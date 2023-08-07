These 'Unbelievably Comfortable,' Nurse-loved Sneakers Are 'Sleek Enough for Everyday Wear' — and Just $49 Now

Have you ever spent a day walking around in the wrong pair of shoes? Chances are you have, which means you’re well acquainted with the harsh reality of the blisters and general discomfort that comes from strolling around in shoes that aren’t meant to be worn for hours on end. Selecting the proper footwear becomes especially important on vacation when you’re only traveling with a select few pairs of shoes, so you must be picky.

If you’re in the market for a pair of sneakers that are well-equipped to keep you comfortable and supported from morning to night, the Under Armour Women’s Charged Assert 9 Running Shoes are up for the job — and they’re currently on sale at Amazon, starting at just $49.

These versatile, comfortable sneakers are made from a breathable mesh and leather material that’s not only durable, but also effectively promotes airflow with every step. A sturdy rubber sole provides impressive traction on slippery and uneven surfaces, and an EVA sockliner on the interior of the shoe supports and cradles your foot, making for the most wearable sneaker fit during walking tours, sightseeing days, and beyond. Further bolstering the support of these powerhouse sneakers is the highly cushioned midsoles, which are made with compression molded foam that responds to your unique foot shape for a truly personalized fit.

The rubber outsole of these shoes is incredibly airy so you can easily tuck these sneakers into your carry-on without adding unnecessary weight to your bag when you’re aiming to travel light. A convenient loop at the back of the shoes makes them easy to slip on and off in a rush, and strong laces hold these high-quality shoes in place all day long. Sizes even range from 5 to 12, including half sizes and a wide option for all foot shapes.

With more than 11,600 five-star ratings at Amazon, these comfortable sneakers have earned their spot as your go-to travel shoe for any season. One traveler noted that they recently wore these shoes on vacation in Portugal and Spain where they “average about 10 walking miles per day,” and the Under Armour sneakers proved to be “unbelievably comfortable.” Meanwhile, another shopper noted that as a nurse, these have become their “new go-to shoe” because they are both “so comfortable and supportive.” What’s more, they have even dubbed these sneakers their “favorite nursing shoes.”

Another nurse agreed, revealing that they are on their feet for about 12 hours a day, and these shoes have proven to be “sleek enough for everyday wear,” and “very durable.” They also shared that “they provide enough support” for their arches, and are easy to break in as well. Plus, you can rest assured that these shoes are going to stand the test of time, as one reviewer commented that they have walked more than 100 miles in these shoes, and they have shown “little wear.” In fact, they revealed that “one year later” they are “still loving them.”

Frequent travelers know how important a durable pair of comfortable sneakers is to your overall experience, and the Under Armour Women’s Charged Assert 9 Running Shoes are approved by nurses and vacationers alike for their unparalleled support and cushioning. These timeless shoes are available in 15 neutral and colorful shades at Amazon, and are even currently on sale for as little as $49 in select colors.

