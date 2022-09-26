6 Stylish, Versatile, and Reviewer-loved Sleep Dresses to Shop Right Now

We’re all about a fun, cozy pair of pajamas, but sometimes, there’s nothing better than rocking a sleep dress at bedtime. Although the term “nightgown” may sound a bit old-fashioned, the idea behind the look is seriously timeless. After all, who wouldn’t want to be comfortable and stylish all night long? These outfits are attractive, lightweight, and often inexpensive, making them truly great picks for sleepwear.

One of the best perks of sleep dresses, though, is how versatile they are. In most cases, you can sport the look not just to bed, but during the day, too, since many sleep dresses can pull double-duty as casual wear and even as beach cover-ups. And since these outfits are so light and airy, they’re easy to pack for travel, so you can take them with you on the go and wear them for all sorts of different activities.

Below, we’ve rounded up six of our favorite sleep dresses you can shop right now from retailers including Amazon, Nordstrom, Target, and more. Best of all, you can shop all of these pieces for less than $50 each, featuring both solid and printed styles for as little as $20.

Nordstrom

Room Service Pjs Print Chemise

Coming in three fun patterns (a tan and black animal print, a teal floral design, and a black and white bird print), this pretty chemise from Nordstrom has a delicate feel and a flirty, frilly hem. You can wear it to bed, of course, but you can also easily throw it on as a swim cover-up before heading to the beach or pool. It comes in sizes XS to XL.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $40

Amazon

CzDolay Knit Short-Sleeve Nightgown

Perfect for hot sleepers, this soft and cozy knit sleep dress comes in 14 colors and patterns, as well as sizes small to XXL, so you can be sure to find one that fits your style. Plus, it’s on sale for 43 percent off right now, so now is the perfect time to shop. It has a casual look with short sleeves, a v-neckline, and contrasting trim that you could easily wear out and about during the daytime, not just at night.

To buy: amazon.com, $21 (originally $40)

Target

Stars Above Short Sleeve Nightgown

This relaxed-fit sleep dress from Target is so comfortable that you’ll want to live in it day in and day out — and the good news is, you can. Thanks to its boat neckline, short sleeves, and five color and pattern options, you can wear this look during daytime errands, afternoon TV marathons on the couch, and, of course, nighttime slumber. It has an impressive 4.7-star rating from shoppers and it comes in sizes XS to XXL.

To buy: target.com, $20

Nordstrom

Refinery29 Long Nightgown

If you prefer a slip dress style, check out this beautiful option from Nordstrom, which features a fun and unique cheetah print design with colorful trim. This is a great pick to wear as a cover-up or to a casual brunch, in addition to its intended use as a nightgown. It comes in sizes small to large.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $48

Bloomingdales

Lauren Ralph Lauren Printed Ruffled Sleeveless Nightgown

Available at Bloomingdale’s, this pretty and colorful sleep dress has a multi-colored floral print, a split neck with ruffle trim, a fun flounce hem, and a casual, sleeveless style. Its flowy style will remain comfortable no matter when you wear it, and it comes in sizes XS to XL. It’s a dress that will look super cute during the daytime around the pool but will also give you all the lightweight coziness you crave when it’s time for bed.

To buy: bloomingdales.com, $49

Amazon

Ekouaer Button-Down Nightdress

If you’re in the market for a sleep dress that is so comfortable and lightweight that you’ll never want to take it off, look no further than this option from a reviewer-loved Amazon brand. It’s made with a cozy blend of rayon and stretchy spandex that’s both soft and breathable. Shoppers rave about the dress, which runs in sizes small to XXL, and have given it nearly 1,000 five-star ratings. Its button-down style and mid-thigh length make it ultra-versatile, as do its eight cute color combinations.

To buy: amazon.com, $21

