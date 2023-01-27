The Ultimate Vegas Packing List

Consider this your essential packing guide for Las Vegas, including our top selections for each category.

“Vegas is full of so many diverse activities from upscale to casual, so it’s best to come prepared with options,” explains Chief Sales Officer for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, Lisa Messina. Those options should generally include four key outfit categories: activewear, daywear, eveningwear, and swimwear.

Partying and extravagance are at the city’s core, but beyond the Americana glow of the Strip, you’ll find some of the country’s most incredible landscapes. Plus, it’s a relatively close launchpad for exploring the Grand Canyon, so nature enthusiasts can escape the round-the-clock revelry.

Vegas is also a major business conference destination, hosting a constant flow of corporate travelers that network by day and hit high-roller restaurants by night. And there are many fine dining restaurants to choose from, complete with celebrity chefs and master sommeliers.

Naturally, it lures spring breakers and bachelors living out their own Hangover moments. It has surpassed Macau as the world’s gambling capital and is renowned for its musical residencies, with major acts including Elton John, Celine Dion, and Adele.

There is no city quite as synonymous with hedonism as Las Vegas . It’s a place that lives up to the legend – a flashy, neon-lit center of entertainment where itineraries are bound to involve casinos, after-dark shows, and cocktails by the pool.

Best Clothing If you’re venturing to Las Vegas, chances are you’re ready to hit the town. When it comes to what to wear, there is really no restraint here – sequins, feathers, and New Year’s Eve-style dresses are worn on any night of the week. Everyone is ready for their moment of casino glamor, so bringing some glitzy cocktail looks is all part of the fun. One of the Chief Concierges for MGM Resorts International, Amanda Rosenberg, explains that although a formal dress code is no longer necessary on the Strip, there are a couple of restaurants that still require dinner jackets, such as Le Cirque at Bellagio. “For other fine dining restaurants, business casual attire is usually suggested, as jeans and short sleeves for men are not allowed, along with hats, sportswear, beachwear, or sneakers.” However, casual attire is necessary during the day, especially if you’re embarking on a desert excursion or heading to a resort pool. And as Jeanne Mills, Chief Concierge at ARIA Resort & Casino notes, the day clubs are worth checking out, even if it is winter. “We’ve seen temperatures in the mid-60s in December so don’t forget to pack a swimsuit to experience the amazing resort pools and day clubs in the city." Keep in mind that Las Vegas is in the middle of the Nevada desert, so it can be sweltering hot by day and chilly by night. Plus, it’s very dry, so you’re unlikely to need a raincoat – save the suitcase space for backup outfits.

Daywear for Women

Best Dress Faithfull the Brand Gaia Mini Dress Faithfull the Brand View On Faithfullthebrand.com View On Net-a-Porter View On Revolve Versatile enough to wear for a day of shopping, cocktails, and a show in the evening, this dress is perfect for a fun-filled Las Vegas itinerary. It features a 70s-inspired print, a drawstring halter neck, an A-line mini skirt, and a chic scarf-style tie at the back. Although it’s fitted, it’s made from 100 percent viscose so it won’t trap heat and will stay cool on days when temperatures are soaring. Price at time of publish: $169

Best Jeans Frame Le High Straight Jeans Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Accentclothing.com Frame jeans provide the perfect base for any outfit: they’re classic, comfortable, and designed to flatter. We love the Le High Straight style with an ankle-baring crop and a mid-rise waist. They’re available in multiple colorways (our favorite is the “Dublin”), and they’re made from stretchy denim you can easily move around in. Price at time of publish: $199

Best Top Staud Ida Shirred Peplum Top Staud View On Staud.clothing Staud is a mecca for womenswear that’s effortlessly chic, and this classic white peplum top is no exception. It’s a style that would be useful to pack for any warm destination, with a stretchy smocked bodice and wide shoulder straps. Dress it up with cigarette pants and pumps, or add jeans and a pair of low-heeled mules for a more refined casual look. Price at time of publish: $175 The Ultimate Long-trip Packing List

Best Swimwear Zimmermann Anneke Ruffle One Piece farfetch View On Farfetch.com View On Zimmermann.com In a market saturated with block-colored bikinis, Zimmerman’s elegant swimwear always stands out. And what could be more appropriate for a Vegas pool scene than this dazzling ruffled one-piece? It features an indigo paisley print, a deep V-neck, cut-out waist detailing, and bonded frills at the shoulders. Price at time of publish: $395

Best Activewear Alo Yoga Wild Thing Bra and Biker Short Set Alo Yoga View On Aloyoga.com View On Shopbop.com This supermodel-approved set is made from a sculpting airbrush fabric designed to smooth and support. Plus, it’s moisture-wicking and odor resistant – ideal for hot days spent hiking or exploring the Strip. Price at time of publish: $136

Daywear for Men

Best Casual Shirt Polo Ralph Lauren The Iconic Mesh Polo Shirt Bloomingdale's View On Bloomingdales View On Macy's View On Ralphlauren.com Ralph Lauren’s classic polos have been a smart-casual wardrobe staple since 1972. This shirt is appropriate for multiple situations – you could easily wear it from the breakfast buffet through to an evening at Cirque du Soleil. Price at time of publish: $110

Best Shorts Banana Republic 9” Core Temp Short Banana Republic View On Gap.com Made from a temperature-regulating fabric, these shorts are ideal for keeping cool, especially when you’re on the go during the day. They’re also wrinkle-resistant, so there’s no need to pull out the iron on arrival. Another useful feature is the pockets: there are two at the front and one at the back with a button closure to keep your wallet secure. Price at time of publish: $70

Best Swimwear for Men Peter Millar Chiavari Cube Swim Trunk Saks Fifth Avenue View On Mrporter.com View On Saks Fifth Avenue More interesting than a basic block color, these swim trunks are an excellent choice for a day by the pool. The dome fastening and straight waistband at the front gives the illusion of a formal structure, but there’s an elasticized waistband at the back, allowing you to move around freely. They also feature side pockets and a back pocket with a zip. Price at time of publish: $110

Best Activewear Outdoor Voices CloudKnit 7" Short and Short Sleeve T-Shirt Outdoor Voices View On Outdoorvoices.com View On Outdoorvoices.com This ultra-soft set blends the functionality of high-tech activewear with street style aesthetics. We’re into the charcoal tee and shorts, but they’re available in six other colorways, from baby blue to mocha, so you can find something to suit your style. Price at time of publish: $58 (top) $58 (shorts)

Eveningwear for Women

Best Cocktail Dress Reformation Cassette Cowl-Neck Silk Midi Dress Selfridges View On Net-a-Porter View On Selfridges.com View On Reformation This glossy Reformation dress was made to make an entrance. Available in a femme fatale red, black, bronze, and olive green, it’s a sexy yet sophisticated silhouette with a high cowl-style neckline, side ruching, and a low-cut back with wide cross straps. Just add bold gold earrings, an evening bag, and a pair of stilettos and your casino look will be complete. Price at time of publish: $328

Best Evening Jacket Mango Velvet Suit Blazer Mango View On Mango.com Draped over your shoulders or fastened at the waist, this black velvet blazer is an eveningwear hero. It has a low V-neck with a lapel collar and shoulder pads that give the illusion of good posture, even if you’ve been sitting at the poker table for too long. Price at time of publish: $129

Best Sleepwear Intimissimi Silk Slip Intimissimi View On Intimissimi.com What could be more luxurious to end the night in than a silk slip? With adjustable straps and a delicate lace trim, this Intimissimi slip looks and feels beautiful to sleep in. Plus, it won’t occupy too much real estate in your suitcase. Price at time of publish: $89

Eveningwear for Men

Best Shirt Vince Cotton Long Sleeve Shirt Vince View On Vince.com Every man needs a smart long-sleeve shirt in his wardrobe, so it pays to go for a high-quality option that will stand the test of time. This crisp Vince shirt will do just that; it’s a classic fit and free of any distracting features, like breast pockets or contrasting buttons. Accessorize it with nothing more than a watch. Price at time of publish: $195

Best Sports Coat Suit Supply Mid-blue Lazio Jacket Suit Supply View On Suitsupply.com Gentlemen around the world know the value of a good sports coat, and this refined number from Suit Supply could easily pass for Zegna. It’s made from a breathable silk and linen blend, so you can remain cool while looking dapper. It features notch lapels, a double-button closure, and patch pocket, so you have the option of adding a pocket square. Price at time of publish: $649

Best Pants J.Crew Bowery Slim-fit Dress Pant in Stretch Chino J.Crew View On Jcrew.com These classic chinos are a customer favorite, suitable to wear from the office to a big night on the town. The style is structured and slim fitting with a button flap on the waist that eliminates the need for a belt. Price at time of publish: $128

Best Sleepwear Eberjey William Tencel Modal Long PJ Set Amazon View On Amazon View On Eberjey.com Recovering in your hotel room would be so much more luxurious in these Eberjey pajamas. The sophisticated set is a perennial best seller, made from a buttery soft, temperature regulating fabric. To add to the extravagance, you can order them with your initials monogrammed on the front. Price at time of publish: $168

Shoes “The Las Vegas Strip may not look lengthy, but at 4.2 miles it’s important to bring comfortable shoes,” explains Jeanne Mills of ARIA. Good walking shoes are essential when packing for any trip, and for Vegas, you’ll need shoes to coordinate with each look: daywear, eveningwear, activewear, and swimwear. Ahead are our top picks.

Best Sneakers for Men and Women Veja Impala Sneakers Veja View On Amazon View On Veja-store.com Veja’s new Impala sneakers are the lightest shoe the brand has ever developed, so they’re especially great for long walks or more strenuous hikes. Available in men’s and women’s sizes, they’re just as effective for exercise as they are for completing an athleisure look. Wear them on the flight and save yourself some suitcase space. Price at time of publish: $160

Best Women’s Evening Shoes Black Suede Bestie Mule Black Suede View On Blacksuedestudio.com Canadian brand Black Suede is basically a more accessible version of Manolo Blahnik or Jimmy Choo, with strikingly beautiful shoes that are sure to attract compliments. These bejeweled mules are perfect for adding some glitz to an evening look, complete with a pointed toe and a 4-inch stiletto heel. Price at time of publish: $298

Best Versatile Women’s Day Shoes By Far Tanya Lizard Effect Leather Mules By Far View On Byfar.com Low, block-heeled sandals are essential for warm destinations, and By Far’s cult mules would pair just as well with cropped jeans as they would with a floaty summer dress. They’re guaranteed to add a touch of class to your Las Vegas look, and at just 2.5 inches, you can easily walk around town in them. Price at time of publish: $420

Best Women’s Pool Slides Melissa x Larroude Cali in Blue PVC Slide Sandal Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Larroude.com Great things happen when New York City’s hottest new shoe designer collaborates with an established footwear brand. These jelly-style pool slides are perfect for wearing to day clubs where splashing is to be expected. They’re water-resistant and contain Larroude’s comfortable cloud memory foam – invaluable for fragile dancing feet. We love the blue, but they’re available in coral, lilac, and black, so there are options to align with your swimwear. Price at time of publish: $115

Best Men’s Slides Club Monaco Slides Club Monaco View On Clubmonaco.com You can rely on Club Monaco for simple staples, and these classic pool slides are free of any unsightly logos that are so often plastered on men’s sandals. They feature a padded strap that makes them feel just as comfortable as slippers, which is what you’re likely to want during a day of recovery. Price at time of publish: $50

Best Loafers Scarosso Marzio Patent Leather Loafers Scarosso View On Scarosso.com Leave it to the Italians to produce stylish, high-quality footwear. These loafers are all class and comfort – which is not always the case with patent leather. These are suitable for pacing along the Strip on even the most spirited of Vegas nights. Price at time of publish: $350

Best Versatile Men’s Shoes Hugo Boss Suede Moccasins with Embossed Logo Hugo Boss View On Hugoboss.com Suede moccasins are a failproof option for any smart-casual outfit. Available in navy and dark gray, these could easily be dressed up for a more formal establishment, but they’re also comfortable enough for walking around during the day, thanks to the bouncy rubber sole and soft 100 percent cow leather lining. Price at time of publish: $199 The Best Time to Visit Las Vegas for Good Prices and Fewer Crowds

Accessories “Sunglasses are a must,” explains Jasmin Kirk, Advanced Designer and Buyer for leading e-commerce website, Moda Operandi. “They’re the perfect accessory indoors to hide a hangover, and outdoors to shade from the intense sun.” And for the evening? She advises you “save the embellishments for bold accessories,” adding that “Khaite's Lilith bag is a current favorite.” Maximalism is the mantra in Las Vegas, so accessorize with statement jewelry and a glitzy bag. And if your evening attire is more understated or you’re traveling with a simple LBD, jazz it up with hoop earrings or a gold necklace. As for men? Simply accessorize your look with a bold watch. And, like sunglasses, a good hat can go a long way in the heat (and for being incognito the morning after).

Best Women’s Sunglasses Loewe Cat-eye Acetate Sunglasses Mytheresa View On Mytheresa.com View On Net-a-Porter Large enough to provide some disguise, these Loewe sunglasses are one of the most flattering takes on the cat-eye trend. They feature the brand’s signature gold anagram logo at the temples and are made from a glossy black acetate, sure to make you look polished when you’re feeling anything but. Price at time of publish: $380

Best Men’s Sunglasses Persol Round-Frame Folding Acetate Glasses Mr. Porter View On Mrporter.com These innovative sunglasses are a godsend for anyone inclined to lose things on a night out. Simply fold them up, put them in your pocket, and continue the revelry without having to go back to the hotel room – genius! Aside from being functional, the modern aviator style suits most face shapes and provides a solid shield from the glaring sun. Price at time of publish: $505

Best Unisex Hat 47 Brand New York Clean Up Cap Bloomingdales View On Amazon View On 47brand.com View On Bloomingdales Sure, you’re in Las Vegas, but a New York Yankees cap is a staple in any state. Pair it with athleisure wear or throw it on for some extra sun protection for a day by the pool. Price at time of publish: $29

Best Women’s Hat Freya Gardenia Straw Hat Farfetch View On Farfetch.com This essential hat will complete any resort look, whether it’s a pool party with a DJ or a glamorous hotel. Made in a natural straw, it features an elegant fedora style with a wide rim and a cream-colored grosgrain band. Price at time of publish: $220

Best Handbag Cult Gaia Lucinda Mini Rhinestone Shoulder Bag Cult Gaia View On Cultgaia.com View On Lyst.com View On Saks Fifth Avenue If you’re ready to embrace full-on casino glamor, peruse Cult Gaia’s stunning range of evening bags. There are dainty wristlets with feathers, fan-style clutches, and sparkly rhinestone numbers, like this chic shoulder bag, that are sure to add some sparkle to your ensemble. Price at time of publish: $368

Best Jewelry Kenneth Jay Lane Love Knot Drop Earrings Bloomingdale's View On Bloomingdales View On Saks Fifth Avenue If there’s one place to pull off costume jewelry, it’s Vegas, and Kenneth Jay Lane has a collection of bold (and affordable) earrings to complete your evening look. We love these dual circle 18k gold-plated earrings – ideal for pairing with a jewel-hued dress, or to dress up a daytime look. Price at time of publish: $50

Best Watch Gucci GG2750 Watch Gucci View On Gucci.com View On Mrporter.com We love this classic timepiece that’s surprisingly affordable for the quality. Versatile enough to complement a formal evening look and elevate casual outfits during the day, this could be the safest bet you’ll make on the entire trip. Price at time of publish: $1,300

Best Hangover Cure Advil Liqui-Gels Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Bed Bath & Beyond One of the least exciting yet most essential recommendations on this list: a good old-fashioned painkiller. While you’ll generally need to just ride it out, sleep it off, and replenish at the breakfast buffet, taking Advil can help with the dreaded morning-after aches. Price at time of publish: $24

Luggage Packing the right luggage for your trip is essential. For a quick jaunt to Vegas, you’ll want to pack light and bring only the essentials to keep you mobile and unhindered. Here are our top picks for luggage that will provide just the right balance between portability and purpose.

Best Carry-on Suitcase Tumi International Expandable 4 Wheel Carry-On Suitcase Amazon View On Amazon View On Tumi.com Tumi suitcases are made to last, even for the most frequent travelers, so it’s an investment that’s worthwhile. The dimensions of this four-wheeled suitcase are the biggest most domestic carriers will allow (21.8 x 14 x 9 inches), and it has an expanded depth, so you can fit more than most other carry-on options. It’s also lightweight, made from a recycled polycarbonate shell with a contemporary contour design. Go into any Tumi store and the team can emboss your initials onto it for a personalized touch. Price at time of publish: $695

Best Duffel Away The Large Everywhere Bag 5 Away Travel View On Awaytravel.com Depending on how many days you’re going away for, this could be all you need. It has an excellent interior organization system, with capacity to store a few days’ worth of clothing. Business travelers would also benefit from the padded 15-inch exterior laptop pocket. The design is sleek, too, made from water-resistant nylon with leather straps. If this is too large, there are medium and small size options available, too. Price at time of publish: $245

Best Checked Suitcase Samsonite Freeform Carry-on Spinner 5 Samsonite View On Amazon View On Samsonite.com View On Bed Bath & Beyond Durable, lightweight, and easy to maneuver with multidirectional spinning wheels, this Samsonite suitcase is a modern traveler’s dream. It features a combination lock, and on the inside it has a cross-ribbon strap and a divider to keep everything in order. It also comes with a 10-year warranty. Price at time of publish: $200